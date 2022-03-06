In the Amnesic Dizzinness of a "Turn of the Times" by Rainer Werning and Petra Erler



When, with the disappearance of the Warsaw Pact, the entire military alliance of this rival collapsed, this could/must have been the prelude, according to rational criteria, to mothballing NATO in return. But exactly the opposite was to occur - a path based on rigid reinforced concrete of power, hubris and geostrategic calculations.

