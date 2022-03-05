Today's City of Folsom debates if "Negroes" from 1849 have basic human rights today. by Khubaka, Michael Harris



Early California Negro Pioneer Trailblazers are clearly document in the works of Deliah Beasley. Our California State Archives, California State Library and California State Educational System has a plethora of primary source documentation. The question is methodology and process for the 1849, "Negro" without legal standing then or today in some quarters.

In the City of Folsom, for over a Quarter of a Century, the ongoing saga of providing world class Historical Preservation or none at all is an ongoing challenge.



Equity and Inclusion remains off the table, establishing a stand alone Negro Bar State Historic Park is beyond comprehension, to recognize authentic California History (1840-1875.)



The stated unspoken "need" to keep the 1849 Spanish speaking town of "Nay-Gro" Alta California Mexico a sub-unit to geological features that did not exist in 1849, is fascinating.



Imagine, the Chair of the then Sacramento County Board of Supervisors lived in the Gold Mining Town of Negro Bar, Sacramento County and his entire history unavailable for consideration in predetermined decision by the "hidden hand."



One year ago, United States of America, President Biden issued Executive Order #13985 and soon it may apply to our American River Parkway, cash cow, Negro Bar on Federal Land managed by the Natural Resource Agency, California State Parks.



Replicating and showcasing early California Black History, year-round is far too egregious to even allow consideration of official primary source documentations, save Federal oversite.



US Department of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland made history when she became the first Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary. She is a member of the Pueblo of Laguna and a 35th generation New Mexican who knows full well past challenges of having no standing under the law as the California Constitution Convention implemented with a stroke of the pen.



The primary source documents have yet to enter into the conversation as "secret, handpicked electors making Staff recommendations" seems immoral, illegal and at best systemic institutional racism, business as usual.



Pre-Covid 19 we were on a good path, then a Stockton mis-educated youth arrived, fanning old flames of hated, mistaken as "black lives matter." A new iteration of a quarter century of speaking truth to power.



Spring 2022, just as in Spring 1849, the world will rush in and experience a 21st Century Gold Rush along the American River Parkway. The question remains do "non-citizens" in 1849 have any rights to respect in 2022 and beyond?



The National Historic Preservation Act of 1966 was passed primarily to acknowledge the importance of protecting our nation’s heritage from rampant federal development.



It was the triumph of more than a century of struggle by a grassroots movement of committed preservationists.



Some key elements from the Act:



Sets the federal policy for preserving our nation’s heritage

Establishes a federal-state and federal-tribal partnership

Establishes the National Register of Historic Places and National Historic Landmarks Programs

Mandates the selection of qualified State Historic Preservation Officers

Establishes the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation

Charges Federal Agencies with responsible stewardship

Establishes the role of Certified Local Governments within the States