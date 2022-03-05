PALO ALTO: PEACE IN UKRAINE! SUNSET VIGIL
Join Multifaith Voices for Peace and Justice for this peaceful Global Day of Action for
Peace in Ukraine! We will end with candlelight as it becomes dark. Battery candles and
signs for peace provided.
At the end of the vigil (6:30 PM), those who wish will be invited to gather for a moment
of prayer.
Masks suggested, with physical distancing in respect for all.
Stand with the people of Ukraine!
WHEN: Sunday, March 6 @ 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
WHERE: Sidewalk intersection of El Camino Real and Embarcadero Road, Palo Alto, CA
More Info: http://www.multifaithpeace.org/index.php
FB: https://www.facebook.com/multifaithpeace/
PeaceInUkraine.org post: https://www.peaceinukraine.org/palo_alto_peace_in_ukraine_rally
PLEASE NOTE:
--If you park in the shopping center lot, please use far back spaces, near Trader Joes. Do not display signs in parking lot.
--Parking may also be available in Palo Alto High School parking lot.
--Stand on sidewalks, but do not block them.
This event is part of the Peace In Ukraine! Global Day of Action worldwide rallies and vigils. Global Action website w/ international event map here: https://www.peaceinukraine.org/
