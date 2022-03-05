



Join Multifaith Voices for Peace and Justice for this peaceful Global Day of Action for

Peace in Ukraine! We will end with candlelight as it becomes dark. Battery candles and

signs for peace provided.



At the end of the vigil (6:30 PM), those who wish will be invited to gather for a moment

of prayer.



Masks suggested, with physical distancing in respect for all.



Stand with the people of Ukraine!



WHEN: Sunday, March 6 @ 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM



WHERE: Sidewalk intersection of El Camino Real and Embarcadero Road, Palo Alto, CA



More Info:



FB:



PeaceInUkraine.org post:





PLEASE NOTE:



--If you park in the shopping center lot, please use far back spaces, near Trader Joes. Do not display signs in parking lot.



--Parking may also be available in Palo Alto High School parking lot.



--Stand on sidewalks, but do not block them.



