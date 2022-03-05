OAKLAND: LAKE MERRITT SUNSET VIGIL for PEACE IN UNKRAINE
Please join members of the Wellstone Democratic Renewal Club and other East Bay progressive activists for a candle light vigil demanding a peaceful solution to the
crisis in Ukraine.
We will gather at sunset and light candles as it grows dark to light the way for peace.
No speeches but participants may address their hopes and concerns.
WHEN: March 6, 2022 at 5:30pm - 6:30pm (PST)
WHERE: Lake Merritt Pergola (across from Grand Lake Theater),
599 El Embarcadero, Oakland, CA 94610
More info: https://www.peaceinukraine.org/891144/vigil_for_peace_in_ukraine
Global Action website w/ event map: https://www.peaceinukraine.org/
An international anti-war zoom rally on February 26 attended by thousands and organized
by CODEPINK, Stop the War Coalition, the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament and
the No To NATO network agreed to an international day of anti-war action.
(WATCH RALLY RECORDING HERE: https://www.peaceinukraine.org/about)
We call on everyone who opposes this war to take to the streets in a massive display of global opposition to the war and the warmongers. The war in Ukraine is a disaster for the people of Ukraine and a terrible threat to us all, including increasing the danger of nuclear war.
We oppose the Russian invasion and call for the immediate withdrawal of all Russian troops. We recognize that the expansion of NATO and the aggressive approach of Western states have helped cause the crisis and we demand an end to NATO expansion. We also oppose sanctions that will harm ordinary Russians and call on all countries to welcome refugees fleeing the war.
There have already been many anti-war demonstrations in Russia and many other countries. What we need now is a massive, unified response by peace-loving people around the world to say No to War in Ukraine; Yes to Negotiations and Peace!
**Local Organizations - SF Bay Area**
San Francisco Bay Physicians for Social Responsibility
Peace Action San Mateo County
**National and International Organizations**
Activate Labs
Backbone Campaign
Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament
CODEPINK
Community Peacemaker Teams
DSA International Committee
Extinction Rebellion PDX
FINETSE Haiti
Food Not Bombs
Historians for Peace and Democracy
Left Unity
Movement for a People’s Democracy
No More Bombs
No to NATO Coalition
Nuclear Ban US
Pax Christi USA
Peace Action
Peace & Justice Center
Peace and Planet News
Peace, Justice, Sustainability NOW!
Planet Versus Pentagon
Proposition One Campaign for a Nuclear-Free Future
Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network
SolidarityINFOService
Stop the War Coalition
United for Peace and Justice
V-Day
Veterans For Peace
Women Against Military Madness
Women's Alliance for Theology, Ethics, and Ritual (WATER)
Women's International League for Peace and Freedom US
W.I.T.C.H. (Women In Time Change History) of 1968
Women Transforming Our Nuclear Legacy
World Beyond War
**Local Organizations - U.S.**
Activist San Diego
Baltimore Nonviolence Center
Brooklyn For Peace
Chicago Area Peace Action
Franklin County Continuing the Political Revolution
Hawai'i Peace and Justice
New Hampshire Veterans for Peace
New Jersey Peace Action
New Paltz Women in Black
Oregon Physicians for Social Responsibility
Peace Action Bay Ridge
Peace Fresno
PeaceWorks Kansas City
Peace Action San Mateo County
Peace Action WQI
Physicians for Social Responsibility Arizona
Racine Coalition for Peace and Justice
Safe Skies Clean Water Wisconsin
San Francisco Bay Physicians for Social Responsibility
Sydney Stop the War Coalition
Traprock Center for Peace and Justice
Veterans For Peace, Chapter 9 E Massachusetts, Smedley Butler Brigade
Veterans For Peace Chapter 111L
Veterans For Peace Chapter 113-Hawai'i
Veterans For Peace-Chapter 113-Hawaii
Veterans For Peace Linus Pauling Chapter 132
Veterans For Peace - Santa Fe Chapter
