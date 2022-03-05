



Please join members of the Wellstone Democratic Renewal Club and other East Bay progressive activists for a candle light vigil demanding a peaceful solution to the

crisis in Ukraine.



We will gather at sunset and light candles as it grows dark to light the way for peace.

No speeches but participants may address their hopes and concerns.



WHEN: March 6, 2022 at 5:30pm - 6:30pm (PST)



WHERE: Lake Merritt Pergola (across from Grand Lake Theater),

599 El Embarcadero, Oakland, CA 94610



More info:



Global Action website w/ event map:





An international anti-war zoom rally on February 26 attended by thousands and organized

by CODEPINK, Stop the War Coalition, the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament and

the No To NATO network agreed to an international day of anti-war action.



(WATCH RALLY RECORDING HERE:



We call on everyone who opposes this war to take to the streets in a massive display of global opposition to the war and the warmongers. The war in Ukraine is a disaster for the people of Ukraine and a terrible threat to us all, including increasing the danger of nuclear war.



We oppose the Russian invasion and call for the immediate withdrawal of all Russian troops. We recognize that the expansion of NATO and the aggressive approach of Western states have helped cause the crisis and we demand an end to NATO expansion. We also oppose sanctions that will harm ordinary Russians and call on all countries to welcome refugees fleeing the war.



There have already been many anti-war demonstrations in Russia and many other countries. What we need now is a massive, unified response by peace-loving people around the world to say No to War in Ukraine; Yes to Negotiations and Peace!





**Local Organizations - SF Bay Area**



San Francisco Bay Physicians for Social Responsibility

Peace Action San Mateo County



**National and International Organizations**



Activate Labs

Backbone Campaign

Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament

CODEPINK

Community Peacemaker Teams

DSA International Committee

Extinction Rebellion PDX

FINETSE Haiti

Food Not Bombs

Historians for Peace and Democracy

Left Unity

Movement for a People’s Democracy

No More Bombs

No to NATO Coalition

Nuclear Ban US

Pax Christi USA

Peace Action

Peace & Justice Center

Peace and Planet News

Peace, Justice, Sustainability NOW!

Planet Versus Pentagon

Proposition One Campaign for a Nuclear-Free Future

Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network

SolidarityINFOService

Stop the War Coalition

United for Peace and Justice

V-Day

Veterans For Peace

Women Against Military Madness

Women's Alliance for Theology, Ethics, and Ritual (WATER)

Women's International League for Peace and Freedom US

W.I.T.C.H. (Women In Time Change History) of 1968

Women Against Military Madness

Women Transforming Our Nuclear Legacy

World Beyond War



**Local Organizations - U.S.**



Activist San Diego

Baltimore Nonviolence Center

Brooklyn For Peace

Chicago Area Peace Action

Franklin County Continuing the Political Revolution

Hawai'i Peace and Justice

New Hampshire Veterans for Peace

New Jersey Peace Action

New Paltz Women in Black

Oregon Physicians for Social Responsibility

Peace Action Bay Ridge

Peace Fresno

PeaceWorks Kansas City

Peace Action San Mateo County

Peace Action WQI

Physicians for Social Responsibility Arizona

Racine Coalition for Peace and Justice

Safe Skies Clean Water Wisconsin

San Francisco Bay Physicians for Social Responsibility

Sydney Stop the War Coalition

Traprock Center for Peace and Justice

Veterans For Peace, Chapter 9 E Massachusetts, Smedley Butler Brigade

Veterans For Peace Chapter 111L

Veterans For Peace Chapter 113-Hawai'i

Veterans For Peace-Chapter 113-Hawaii

Veterans For Peace Linus Pauling Chapter 132

Veterans For Peace - Santa Fe Chapter

Added to the calendar on Saturday Mar 5th, 2022 9:38 AM