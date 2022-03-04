Walk to this vigil for peace. Pledge to Mother Earth you'll drive 25% less until Putin leaves Ukraine. Reducing fossil fuel demand at this time will lower demand for Putin's war machine's funding source, namely petroleum and natural gas.



In the longer run reducing demand for fossil fuels will relieve pressure to frack here in North America and beyond.

"25% for good"

Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 4th, 2022 10:21 PM