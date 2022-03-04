Walk to this vigil for peace. Pledge to Mother Earth you'll drive 25% less until Putin leaves Ukraine. Reducing fossil fuel demand at this time will lower demand for Putin's war machine's funding source, namely petroleum and natural gas.
In the longer run reducing demand for fossil fuels will relieve pressure to frack here in North America and beyond.
"25% for good"
"25% for Ukraine"
Date
Saturday March 05
Time
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author
David Giesen
info [at] TheCommonsSF.org
Phone
415-948-4265
Location Details
|
the dog-walkers' delight saddle on top of Bernal Hill Park
San Francisco
|
For more event information: http://www.LeonPhat.com
Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 4th, 2022 10:21 PM
