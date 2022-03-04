



https://ifpte21.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/March-23-PEC-flyer.pdf



Location: SF City Hall

Description: **PLEASE RSVP at



Join city and county workers from unions across San Francisco on March 23 we call all on the Mayor to staff up our essential services. Together, we can hold city leaders accountable and make San Francisco work for everyone.



WHERE: Gathering at City Hall

WHEN: Wednesday, March 23, 4pm – 6pm

WHAT: March on Market St.

WHO: Union members and community allies, all are welcome!



City workers make San Francisco work—but decades of cutbacks have left crucial public services dangerously understaffed. Across our city—from our hospitals to our libraries—there are over 3,800 full-time job positions that are unfilled. City and county workers are forced to do more with less, and our essential services suffer. In one of the wealthiest cities on the planet, it doesn’t have to be this way.

*Wearing a face mask and adhering to county COVID-19 safety protocols are requirements to attend this event. Surgical-grade masks or better are recommended.



Start Time: 16:00

Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 4th, 2022 9:38 PM