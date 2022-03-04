#SFStaffUp March for Public Services
https://ifpte21.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/March-23-PEC-flyer.pdf
Location: SF City Hall
Description: **PLEASE RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/staffupsfmarch
Join city and county workers from unions across San Francisco on March 23 we call all on the Mayor to staff up our essential services. Together, we can hold city leaders accountable and make San Francisco work for everyone.
WHERE: Gathering at City Hall
WHEN: Wednesday, March 23, 4pm – 6pm
WHAT: March on Market St.
WHO: Union members and community allies, all are welcome!
City workers make San Francisco work—but decades of cutbacks have left crucial public services dangerously understaffed. Across our city—from our hospitals to our libraries—there are over 3,800 full-time job positions that are unfilled. City and county workers are forced to do more with less, and our essential services suffer. In one of the wealthiest cities on the planet, it doesn’t have to be this way.
*Wearing a face mask and adhering to county COVID-19 safety protocols are requirements to attend this event. Surgical-grade masks or better are recommended.
Start Time: 16:00
Date: 2022-03-23
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections | Labor & WorkersView events for the week of 3/23/2022
|SF City Workers Rally & March Over Understaffing
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday March 23
|Time
|4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|repost
|Location Details
|SF City Hall
|
For more event information: https://ifpte21.org/wp-content/uploads/202...
Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 4th, 2022 9:38 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network