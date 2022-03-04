Under the theme 10 Years Cultivating Community Through Film, the WFF will present a virtual program featuring more than 30 award-winning, local and student films from March 11-20 via its streaming channel on Eventive.
This year’s films shine a light on Latinx art, activism, resistance and community. Highlights include Academy Award nominee The Mole Agent by director Maité Alberdi; double-Sundance winner Identifying Features by director Fernanda Valadez, Los Hermanos from Cuba, and Keeper of the Fire, a new documentary about SF Poet Laurete & activist Alejandro Murguia. The screenings are free, donations accepted.
For more event information: https://2022watsonvilleff.eventive.org/films
