Mohawks are being recruited to fight in a mercenary army in Ukraine. Mohawk mothers respond with a call for peace, and a reminder that Russia is a longtime ally of the Mohawks.

By Kahnistersera, Mohawk MothersPeter the Great of Russia accepted our wampum belt in 1710. They are our ancient ally. In regards to war, you are right to come to women as we decide whether to go to war or break the peace when our sons go to war. We do not take it lightly.According to the kaianerekowa, the great peace, our main duty is to maintain and spread the peace to the entire world and to bury all weapons of war. Any Mohawk contingent sent to Ukraine would be to dig a big hole, put all the weapons of war in it and plant a white pine tree of peace.The good message is that on this planet all living things have the same mother. She is the earth. We all have the source energy our father, creation. That makes us all brothers and sisters. We shall survive and co-exist.There can be no mercenary army of Mohawks as we will have nothing to do with war. Especially when it is not in our lands. The peace starts within each individual.Russia is our ancient ally and we will respect that, particularly in their internal affairs.kahnistersera, mohawk mothers--Read more at Censored News:Mohawk mothers are in court in pursuit of the facts about Mohawk children and the search for unmarked graves. Mohawk children in residential schools were taken to the Allan Memorial Institute at McGill University in Montreal, where the government of Canada and the U.S. CIA conducted mind control and torture experiments, in the covert operation MKUltra.