top
International
International
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: International | Anti-War
Mohawks Being Recruited to Fight in Ukraine: Mohawk Mothers Say No to Mercenary Army
by By Kahnistersera, Mohawk Mothers
Friday Mar 4th, 2022 9:41 AM
Mohawks are being recruited to fight in a mercenary army in Ukraine. Mohawk mothers respond with a call for peace, and a reminder that Russia is a longtime ally of the Mohawks.
hfc-mohawk-1.jpg
By Kahnistersera, Mohawk Mothers
kahentinetha2 [at] protonmail.com

Peter the Great of Russia accepted our wampum belt in 1710. They are our ancient ally. In regards to war, you are right to come to women as we decide whether to go to war or break the peace when our sons go to war. We do not take it lightly.

According to the kaianerekowa, the great peace, our main duty is to maintain and spread the peace to the entire world and to bury all weapons of war. Any Mohawk contingent sent to Ukraine would be to dig a big hole, put all the weapons of war in it and plant a white pine tree of peace.

The good message is that on this planet all living things have the same mother. She is the earth. We all have the source energy our father, creation. That makes us all brothers and sisters. We shall survive and co-exist.

There can be no mercenary army of Mohawks as we will have nothing to do with war. Especially when it is not in our lands. The peace starts within each individual.

Russia is our ancient ally and we will respect that, particularly in their internal affairs.

kahnistersera, mohawk mothers

--Read more at Censored News:

Mohawk mothers are in court in pursuit of the facts about Mohawk children and the search for unmarked graves. Mohawk children in residential schools were taken to the Allan Memorial Institute at McGill University in Montreal, where the government of Canada and the U.S. CIA conducted mind control and torture experiments, in the covert operation MKUltra.
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com


https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2022/03/moh...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 337.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code