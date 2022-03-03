top
"Would women socialize Mother Earth?" the walking tour
Date Saturday March 05
Time 9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorDavid Giesen
Emailinfo [at] TheCommonsSF.org
Phone415-948-4265
Location Details
American Youth Hostel
312 Mason St.
San Francisco, CA
(meet in the lobby)
Are there any women who, though refusing to pay men to inhabit planet Earth, nonetheless countenance reciprocal economic relationships?

"What?"

Come along on a free walking tour here during Women's History Month that examines the life and work of Kate Kennedy, San Francisco's 19th Century public school educator who steadfastly resisted women paying men for access to Earth while embracing free market capital-industrial markets.

"Really?"

Yeah, there's a school in San Francisco named for her. And she won the world's precedent for equal-pay-for-women law. And she established by State Supreme Court decision civil service tenure law.

"But back to the embrace of free market capital-industrial markets. What's with that?"

Kate Kennedy argued for socializing the market rent of land as the condition for private title to land. That means nobody would have to pay anybody else to use the Earth. Instead, everybody would have to pay society for the bits of land they claimed title to. That means men couldn't profit by sex, house labor, or otherwise workplace labor from women wanting to use the Earth for livelihood and a homesite.

And by raising revenue for schools, health care, and street maintenance in this way, Kennedy reasoned, society could let capital earned from producing goods and services be exchanged for other goods and services without meddling interference.

"That makes me feel uncomfortably close to a communist-libertarian perspective."

Well, what do you want? To snore till ten on a Saturday morning? Get your middle class heinie out of bed by 7:30 so you can attend this FREE walking tour about a woman whose ideas unsettle you.

Of course, you could settle for some predictable KPFA paeanage to piecemeal female-ular gains throughout the weekend day at home, but when did Code Pink or such ilk, great guys as they and KPFA are, ever ask for Mother Earth to be the real McCoy Mother Earth for everyone?

See Kate Kennedy: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kate_Kennedy_(educator)
For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org

