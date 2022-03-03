Join us on Sunday, March 20th to enjoy delicious vegan food, support local vendors and families, and make new friends!!
The vegan popup is FREE to attend and is co-organized by Rich City Rides and Direct Action Everywhere!
We're so excited to work with these amazing vendors and families who will be sharing and selling the fruits of their hard work and dedication with us!
Vendors TBA!
* If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, have tested positive, or have been in contact with anyone who has tested positive, please stay home and stay safe!
This is an outdoor event and there are many picnic tables and benches to sit at!
This event was made possible thanks to Rich City Rides! In their own words, Rich City Rides is "a counterculture organization that uses bikes to transform the norm and implement the change we need to create healthy equitable reciprocal relationships with our environment."
Check them on out FB:
https://www.facebook.com/rich.cityrides
and Instagram: @richcityrides
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
|March Vegan Popup!
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday March 20
|Time
|1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Direct Action Everywhere
|sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
|Phone
|https://fb.me/e/1vBqjNyyF
|Location Details
|
Unity Park
16th & Ohio Richmond, CA 94804
|
Added to the calendar on Thursday Mar 3rd, 2022 6:42 PM
