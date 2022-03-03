Right now the most vulnerable individuals are being exploited on a massive scale and it will only get worse if we don’t take action now. But can we as average citizens really make a difference to help them? The answer is YES. In Direct Action Everywhere’s workshop, you will learn the history of social movements, the groundbreaking new research that shows the power of ordinary people, and the bold plan to nonviolently abolish the most harmful industry on earth that kills billions of animals every year.



Location: Crescent Lawn on UC Berkeley campus



If you're interested in joining our community for change by becoming a chapter member, this workshop is required. Sign-up to be a chapter member at dxe.io/apply. For more event information: https://fb.me/e/1t657AMKo

