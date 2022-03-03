top
Related Categories: South Bay | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice
Protect Juristac! South Bay Indigenous Solidarity March 2022 General Meeting
Date Thursday March 03
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorSouth Bay Indigenous Solidarity
Zoom Meeting. Registration at: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAkd-2sqDsvGdClUcdqf4WClcddg_NN9dkg
South Bay Indigenous Solidarity is a multi-ethnic group that supports Indigenous-led, grassroots efforts to promote human rights, restore Indigenous land stewardship and preserve threatened cultural, burial, and sacred sites. Our March, 2022, meeting will focus on several issues with which SBIS is involved. Focus will be given to the effort to Protect Juristac and to an upcoming electoral effort in San Benito County that could allow voters the chance to better protect the ecology and sacred sites of that region.

We are expecting the release this month of the draft environmental impact report for the proposed open-pit mine that would decimate the most sacred Amah Mutsun ceremonial site of Juristac (in Santa Clara County). Sometimes described as 'Silicon Valley's Version of Standing Rock', Juristac is unique from both an ecological and a cultural perspective. The planned 'Sargent Quarry' would potentially eviscerate four sacred hills and remove over 40 million tons of sand and gravel from the site. The location of this open-pit mine is near the centre of the only wildlife corridor to connect otherwise genetically-isolated populations of threatened species in the Santa Cruz, Diablo, and Gavilan mountain ranges.
image_2022-03-03_at_4.58_pm.jpg
Added to the calendar on Thursday Mar 3rd, 2022 4:59 PM
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
