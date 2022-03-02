At 6pm on Wednesday, March 3rd, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen will speak at Stanford alongside Stanford students. Fresh off her appearance at the State of the Union Address, as a guest of the First Lady, and featured in President Biden’s remarks - Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen returns to Silicon Valley for the first time.
She’ll join Stanford students for lunch on campus to discuss whistle blowing, Facebook, and climate. Afterwards, she’ll speak just off campus at 6pm at an event hosted by SumOfUs and Fossil Free Stanford.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Education & Student ActivismView events for the week of 3/3/2022
|Whistleblower Frances Haugen - Stanford Event
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday March 03
|Time
|6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Sum of Us & Fossil Free Stanford
|Location Details
|Westin-Sheraton, Palo Alto
|
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 2nd, 2022 3:48 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network