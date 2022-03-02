At 6pm on Wednesday, March 3rd, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen will speak at Stanford alongside Stanford students. Fresh off her appearance at the State of the Union Address, as a guest of the First Lady, and featured in President Biden’s remarks - Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen returns to Silicon Valley for the first time.



She’ll join Stanford students for lunch on campus to discuss whistle blowing, Facebook, and climate. Afterwards, she’ll speak just off campus at 6pm at an event hosted by SumOfUs and Fossil Free Stanford.

