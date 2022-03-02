3/11/22 Friday 100th Action Against The Nukes
On The 11th Anniversary of Fukushima
No NUKES, No WAR, US Military Out Of Japan & Okinawa
Rally At San Francisco Japanese Consulate
Friday March 11, 2022 3:00 PM
San Francisco Japanese Consulate
275 Battery St/California St.
San Francisco
Sponsored by No Nukes Action
Join the Rally and Speak Out/Music/Poetry/Voices
On the 11th anniversary of the Fukushima nuclear explosions, the government has still not removed the melted nuclear rods at the broken plants. There has been no decontamination and TEPCO which has been taken over by the government is plannng to release more than 1 million tons of radioactive water In tanks surrounding the reactors.
The government continues to pressurize the refugees who left the area to return despite the fact that it still remains contaminated and dangerous. There are still tens of thousands of bags of radioactive waste that continue to remain throughout the prefecture with no place to go.
On this 11tth anniversary the Japanese government along with the US government are spending billions for preparation of war and a clear violation of Article 9 of the Constitution which forbids offensive wars and yet this is what the governnment is now violating.
The US with the support of the Japanese government is continuing to build bases in Okinawa and terrorizing the poplulation with jet and helicopter noise pollution, spread of covid by US military personell and rapes and attacks on Okinawan people.
WE demand that there be no restarting of nuclear plants in Japan, full compensation for the refugees and for government officials to be held accountable for this dangerous condition still facing the Japanese people and the world.
Speak-out In Stop The Restarting Of The Nuke Plants
Defend The Refugees of Fukushima
Don’t Dump The Radioactive Water In The Pacific Ocean
No NUKES, No WAR, US Military Out Of Japan & Okinawa
Friday March 11, 2022 3PM
San Francisco Japanese Consulate
275 Battery St/California St.
San Francisco
No Nukes Action
http://nonukesaction.wordpress.com/
Evening On Line Event 3/11/22
Mothers For Peace
March 11, 2022, marks the 11th anniversary of the Fukushima disaster.
Join our webinar on March 11, 6-7pm PST
Fukushima: 11 years after the triple meltdown
Our featured speaker is Japanese journalist Hiroko Aihara who will be speaking
on the current state of the Fukushima evacuees, the government’s plan to
release irradiated water into the ocean, and what actions we can take.
Please register in advance for this event:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcudequqz0oGdNnRbckyKXrAM4mu
PQqioCt
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: International | San Francisco | Anti-War | Environment & Forest DefenseView events for the week of 3/11/2022
|On 11th Anniversary of Fukushima No Nukes, No War, US Military Out Of Japan & Okinawa
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday March 11
|Time
|3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|No Nukes Action
|Location Details
|
San Francisco Japanese Consulate
275 Battery St/California St.
|
For more event information: http://nonukesaction.wordpress.com/
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 2nd, 2022 10:05 AM
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.