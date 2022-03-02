top
Peninsula
Indybay
Related Categories: Peninsula | Anti-War
View events for the week of 3/6/2022
Palo Alto: Silent Vigil for Peace in Ukraine
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday March 06
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorWILPF Peninsula
Emailwilpf.peninsula.paloalto [at] gmail.com
Location Details
Intersection of Embarcadero and El Camino Real
Next to Town and Country Shopping Center
855 El Camino Real, Palo Alto 94301
Join our Silent Vigil for Peace in Ukraine Noon to 1 pm Sunday March 6 at the intersection of Embarcadero and El Camino in Palo Alto. Please bring a sign if you can. We will have some to share but always could use more. The location is near the Town and Country sign but please do not sit on the wall there. Please stay on sidewalks. This is to be a quiet event, respectful and peaceful. No speakers, no amplification. Your Host organization is WILPF, Women's International League for Peace and Freedom, Peninsula/Palo Alto chapter. The Raging Grannies will attend in costume to add uncharacteristically subdued energy to this event and are bringing extra signs made by their high school interns, along with yellow buttons and blue/yellow ribbons.
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 2nd, 2022 2:27 AM
