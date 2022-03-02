Join our Silent Vigil for Peace in Ukraine Noon to 1 pm Sunday March 6 at the intersection of Embarcadero and El Camino in Palo Alto. Please bring a sign if you can. We will have some to share but always could use more. The location is near the Town and Country sign but please do not sit on the wall there. Please stay on sidewalks. This is to be a quiet event, respectful and peaceful. No speakers, no amplification. Your Host organization is WILPF, Women's International League for Peace and Freedom, Peninsula/Palo Alto chapter. The Raging Grannies will attend in costume to add uncharacteristically subdued energy to this event and are bringing extra signs made by their high school interns, along with yellow buttons and blue/yellow ribbons.

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 2nd, 2022 2:27 AM