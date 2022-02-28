top
Defend KPFA Journalist Frank Sterling: Drop The Charges NOW DA Diana Becton
by Repost
Monday Feb 28th, 2022 7:10 PM
Call for the dropping of charges against KPFA journalist and activist Frank Sterling who has exposed police repression by the Antioch police. Sign the online petition and contact Contra Costs DA Diana Becton to drop the charges.
sm_sterling_support_rally.jpg
original image (4624x2084)
Defend KPFA Journalist Frank Sterling: Drop The Charges NOW Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton!

September 17th 2021, KPFA staff member and journalist Frank Sterling was attacked by police while covering a demonstration in Antioch. He was tackled, held down, tasered, and his recording equipment taken. Compounding the injustice, Frank has been charged with resisting arrest.

Frank is Technical Director of KPFA's Apprenticeship Program; a contributor to Friday evening's Full Circle show; and a staff representative to the KPFA Local Station Board. Frank is part of the Bay Area’s Native American community, active in exposing police brutality and has already endured a previous attack by the Antioch police for denouncing police killings.
Frank is facing a March 7, 2022 court date and needs your support.

Take Action:
1. Call Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton’s office at 925-957-2200 and demand the dismissal of all charges. The petition has email to DA.

2. Share this with your networks and communities! On Facebook and Twitter!

For more information:
Report by Black Agenda Report contributing editor Ann Garrison: https://blackagendareport.com/activist-journalist-frank...

Drop The Bogus Charges! Rally At Contra Costa County Court House To Defend KPFA Journalist Frank Sterling
https://youtu.be/ONVbBivRaNE

The Antioch Police Attack On KPFA Journalist Frank Sterling
https://youtu.be/tzb1xY1_hJs

To support the call for the dropping of charges
Contact West Contra Costa District Attorney Diana Becton at
https://twitter.com/DADianaBecton?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor

Physical Address
900 Ward St Martinez, CA 94553
Phone: 925-957-2200 Fax: 925-957-2240
https://chng.it/52FyMs6nVz
