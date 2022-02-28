top
Related Categories: East Bay | Animal Liberation
The Joy of Conflict: A Nonviolent Approach
Date Sunday March 20
Time 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorDirect Action Everywhere
Emailsfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
Location Details
Berkeley Animal Rights Center
2425 Channing Way Berkeley, CA 94704
It’s normal to feel a little awkward and uncomfortable around it, given a lot of toxic messages we’ve been taught about conflict. You might find yourself totally disinterested in engaging, or, in the other direction, very eager to take the moral high ground and engage in right vs wrong thinking. You might feel some shame that this is happening to you. You might even find that the minute you realize a conflict needs addressing, you’re too upset about the situation to approach it with the care you want. All of these tendencies are normal starting places, and if you prepare, relax, and focus on meeting everyone’s needs involved, conflict can be a great opportunity for bonding and growth.

Join Eva Hamer to practice some skills from Nonviolent Communication to help make your conflicts as healthy and productive as possible.
--

When: Sunday, March 20th from 10am-2pm

Where: Berkeley Animal Rights Center, 2425 Channing Way, Suite C, Berkeley CA

COVID Guidelines: TBA

--
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free. DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook. If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
For more event information: https://fb.me/e/2VFYWnnfc

Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 28th, 2022 1:12 PM
