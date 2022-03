Join Eva Hamer to practice some skills from Nonviolent Communication to help make your conflicts as healthy and productive as possible.

--



When: Sunday, March 20th from 10am-2pm



Where: Berkeley Animal Rights Center, 2425 Channing Way, Suite C, Berkeley CA



COVID Guidelines: TBA



--

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free. DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.



Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 28th, 2022 1:12 PM