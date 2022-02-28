top
Related Categories: California | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn
NARAL Pro-Choice California Action Meeting
Date Tuesday March 01
Time 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorNARAL Pro-Choice California
Location Details
Virtual meeting - Join from anywhere
Join NARAL Pro-Choice California for an Action Council meeting.

Date& Time: Tuesday, March 1 @ 7 PM – 8 PM PT

Info & RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/naral/event/437371/


We’ve arrived at a pivotal moment in the fight for reproductive freedom. With the legal right to abortion on the line like never before, we need to be ready to seize every opportunity to organize, build power, and fight for policies that ensure our families and communities have everything they need to thrive.

Action Councils develop and execute events and campaigns to make sure we’re electing reproductive freedom champions to office, passing proactive legislation, and advancing reproductive freedom for every body.

Learn what’s at stake with our reproductive freedom, take action, find out about volunteer and leadership opportunities, and meet the team.

Join the next NARAL Pro-Choice California Action Council meeting to learn how YOU can make a difference in the fight for reproductive freedom!
For more event information: https://prochoicecalifornia.org/

