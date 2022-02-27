top
No War with Russia/No NATO Expansion/Fund Communities, Not War
Date Thursday March 03
Time 7:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorCynthia Papermaster
Location Details
I-80 Pedestrian Overpass, Berkeley, foot of University Ave.
Join CODEPINK and friends to banner during the morning commute on the most heavily trafficked freeway section in California: I-80 in Berkeley! We'll put up our banners and wave to the cars and trucks. We expect to hear LOTS of honks in support of peace. Park on either side of the freeway at Aquatic Park or the Seabreeze Market. Dress warmly.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/CodepinkGoldenGate

Added to the calendar on Sunday Feb 27th, 2022 10:31 PM
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
