Join CODEPINK and friends to banner during the morning commute on the most heavily trafficked freeway section in California: I-80 in Berkeley! We'll put up our banners and wave to the cars and trucks. We expect to hear LOTS of honks in support of peace. Park on either side of the freeway at Aquatic Park or the Seabreeze Market. Dress warmly.

Added to the calendar on Sunday Feb 27th, 2022 10:31 PM