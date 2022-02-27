View events for the week of 3/3/2022
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
|No War with Russia/No NATO Expansion/Fund Communities, Not War
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday March 03
|Time
|7:00 AM - 10:00 AM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Cynthia Papermaster
|Location Details
|I-80 Pedestrian Overpass, Berkeley, foot of University Ave.
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/CodepinkGoldenGate
Added to the calendar on Sunday Feb 27th, 2022 10:31 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network