A Return to Normal? The Attacks on Workers and What Lies Ahead
Date Saturday March 19
Time 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorSpeak Out Now
Location Details
Online meeting; see website for details
Across the country politicians are declaring that the pandemic is over and normal has returned. But as the masks come off, so do the gloves too. Across the country, as prices are soaring, so are corporate profits. As severe staffing shortages hit many industries — from health care to food service — the bosses see a chance to squeeze more from workers. As transit agencies lose riders, they make new threats about cutbacks to service and staff. As rent relief ends, evictions are returning and rents are going up again. As school districts complain of funding shortages, they try to intensify efforts to close down schools in Black and Brown working class neighborhoods. The so-called normal they want to return to is nothing but the day-to-day functioning of their system. We know what to expect from this system — we know what they will try to do. But what lies ahead depends on how working people decide to respond to these attacks.

From school closures to short staffing and more, join us for a presentation and discussion on the increased attacks facing working people and some opportunities to respond that lie ahead.
For more event information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/online-town...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Feb 26th, 2022 5:27 PM
