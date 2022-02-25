

RCEB STOP DENYING SERVICES TO BIPOC DISABLED CLIENTS!!

Protest to stop discrimination, unfair business practices and corruption at Regional Center of the East Bay (RCEB).



RCEB is discriminating against Developmentally Disabled clients. Routinely denying & stalling services. RCEB service providers who take care of Developmentally Disabled clients are not be funded in a timely manner.

Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 25th, 2022 9:08 PM