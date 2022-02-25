California is making history! Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian and joint author Assemblymember Alex Lee just introduced a statewide factory farm and slaughterhouse moratorium, AB 2764, that Direct Action Everywhere and Compassionate Bay are sponsoring. This first-of-its-kind bill would prohibit the construction or expansion of factory farms and slaughterhouses in California.
Thank you to the 50+ organizations and 50,000+ individuals who have signed onto the No More Factory Farms campaign. Our bill is here! Now, we have to work even harder to get it through the next legislative hurdles it faces, especially the agriculture committee.
That’s why we’re holding a coalition rally to support AB 2764 at the State Capitol in Sacramento on March 9th. We’ll hear from activists with Sunrise Bay Area, CA Democratic Environmental Caucus (Animal Ag Committee), Extinction Rebellion SF Bay and more!
Factory farming is a threat to our environment, to public health, to vulnerable workers, and to more and more animals every year as this violent industry continues to grow. Together, we will show California legislators that the public is demanding a change. Come show your support for AB 2764 and help us pass a factory farm moratorium in California.
Yellow AB 2764 t-shirts will be available for attendees.
—---------------
WHERE: 1315 10th St, Sacramento, CA 95814
WHEN: Wednesday, March 9th, 11am
ACCESSIBILITY: This event will include a very small amount of walking, as well as standing. If you have questions or need support to attend this event, email sfbay-protest [at] directactioneverywhere.com.
WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19. If you're nervous, you can come observe or hold a sign quietly.
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we help build a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
Related Categories: California | Central Valley | Animal Liberation
|No More Factory Farms Coalition Rally to Support AB 2764
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday March 09
|Time
|11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Direct Action Everywhere
|sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
|Location Details
|
California State Capitol
1315 10th St, Sacramento, CA 95814
|
For more event information: https://fb.me/e/1g9rUV9GP
Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 25th, 2022 1:04 PM
