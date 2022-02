Thank you to the 50+ organizations and 50,000+ individuals who have signed onto the No More Factory Farms campaign. Our bill is here! Now, we have to work even harder to get it through the next legislative hurdles it faces, especially the agriculture committee.



That’s why we’re holding a coalition rally to support AB 2764 at the State Capitol in Sacramento on March 9th. We’ll hear from activists with Sunrise Bay Area, CA Democratic Environmental Caucus (Animal Ag Committee), Extinction Rebellion SF Bay and more!



Factory farming is a threat to our environment, to public health, to vulnerable workers, and to more and more animals every year as this violent industry continues to grow. Together, we will show California legislators that the public is demanding a change. Come show your support for AB 2764 and help us pass a factory farm moratorium in California.

Yellow AB 2764 t-shirts will be available for attendees.

—---------------



WHERE: 1315 10th St, Sacramento, CA 95814



WHEN: Wednesday, March 9th, 11am





ACCESSIBILITY: This event will include a very small amount of walking, as well as standing. If you have questions or need support to attend this event, email



WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19. If you're nervous, you can come observe or hold a sign quietly.

---

