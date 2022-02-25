From the Open-Publishing Calendar
SEIU 1021VP Dawkins Opposes Building John Fisher's A's Stadium In Port of Oakland
SEIU 1021 VP for Organizing Brandon Dawkins spoke out about the closure of public schools in Oakland and also opposed billionaire A's over John Fisher's stadium in the Port of Oakland.
At a meeting of OUSD teachers and students SEIU 1021 VP Brandon Dawkins opposed the building of the billionaire A's owner John Fisher's stadium at the Howard Terminal in the Port Of Oakand. Fisher is also pushing privatization of education through his control of the KIPP and Rocketship charter school chain. They have their office in the same building as the the OUSD administration.
This. interview was done on 2/20/22.
Additional media:
Oakland ILWU & OEA, Students & Community Rally To Stop Privatization & Union Busting From The Port To The Schools!
https://youtu.be/-s2iGYDfUAs
NO Public Money To A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher For Stadium In Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/7L3detM583c
No Public Money For GAP/A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher' Stadium! ILWU Members & Community Rally & Speak Out
https://youtu.be/dKnpBab1kd0
IT'S WAR! The Fight To Stop School Closures In Oakland As Hundreds Rally and March
https://youtu.be/dV0bjNSSUbE
Build The A’s Stadium In Pacific Heights! Labor Day Rally At Billionaire GAP A's John Fisher's Mansion
https://youtu.be/VRBqGMgKnHM
Fisher, STOP THE GREED! ILWU 10 & Community Activists Speak Out To Protest Port Theft Privatization
https://youtu.be/a_Mp_b1pF_A
No Excuses Schools: Bad Theory Created KIPP by Amateurs & Backed By SF Billionaire GAP A’s Fisher Family
https://tultican.com/2021/09/04/no-excuses-schools-bad-theory-created-by-amateurs/?fbclid=IwAR01W8anaIt5Go8vCfu-Fas7H6JOq7xmfeLLRoDAf1vEqDyFZaO7AjWeBDg
Oakland Port Privatization Scam By Billionaire John Fisher, Demos & Union Bureaucrats
https://youtu.be/1hu_s7A4Yc8
Who's Selling Whom? The A's Stadium, The Destruction of Howard Terminal In The Port Of Oakland & The Battle In Labor
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2sgYOaGbB7U&t=19s
"It's Insane!" ILWU Longshore Workers & Truckers Challenge Oakland A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher’s Land Grab Of Howard Terminal
https://youtu.be/5A8uZpqSX_M
Oakland City Council Left In Dark In Coliseum Buy-out By Fisher
Kaplan to A’s: Are you ‘double-timing’ us with Portland?
https://ebcitizen.com/2019/06/14/kaplan-to-as-are-you-double-timing-us-with-portland/
Maritime, Labor & The A's Stadium At The Port Of Oakland Press Conference 5/13/19
https://youtu.be/ouL39ISDzBE
Alameda Labor Council, AFL-CIO Backs Howard Terminal Ballpark for Oakland A's
https://www.mlb.com/press-release/alameda-labor-council-afl-cio-backs-howard-terminal-ballpark-for-oakland-a-s
Andreas Cluver
https://www.portofoakland.com/people/andreas-cluver-commissioner/
Maritime, Labor & The A's Stadium At The Port Of Oakland Press Conference
https://youtu.be/ouL39ISDzBE
Production of Labor Videoo Project
http://www.laboromedia.net
