SEIU 1021 VP for Organizing Brandon Dawkins spoke out about the closure of public schools in Oakland and also opposed billionaire A's over John Fisher's stadium in the Port of Oakland.

At a meeting of OUSD teachers and students SEIU 1021 VP Brandon Dawkins opposed the building of the billionaire A's owner John Fisher's stadium at the Howard Terminal in the Port Of Oakand. Fisher is also pushing privatization of education through his control of the KIPP and Rocketship charter school chain. They have their office in the same building as the the OUSD administration.This. interview was done on 2/20/22.