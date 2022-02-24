United Fronts, The Working Class & The War In Ukraine- What Is Needed To Defend Working People In Ukraine & Globally
United Front Commiittee For A Labor Party Panel
2/26/22 Saturday 8PM EST/7PM CST/5PM PST
The working class faces attacks on all fronts from union busting, privatization,the covid pandemic, racist attacks, xenophobia and the housing crisis. There also a rise of fascism globally and growing danger of imperialist war.
The military invasion of Ukraine by Russia and the Putin regime’s response to the US military enciclement of Russia by NATOis now bringing the world closer to a world war.
This panel will look at what a United Front is, how to organize it and the role of the working class in defending the working class internationally.
It will also look at the role of the US in Ukraine, Eastern Europe and the Russia in the midst of a declining US imperialist empire.
Speakers:
Fabio Bosco, Conlutas Brazil LITCI
Guillemo Kane, Workers Party, Partido Obrero of Argentina and Buenas Aires Member of Parliament of the Left Block ' Left Front (Frente de Izquierda y de los Trabajadores or FIT
George Wright, UPWA Professor Emeritus Chico State
Steve Zeltzer, UFCLP and WorkWeek
To join the panel:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81903904446?pwd=bG5XR0JjU2V4YnpvemFBVThMRjVRUT09
United Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCL
http://www.ufclp.org
info(at)ufclp.org
|Date
|Saturday February 26
|Time
|5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|UFCLP
|Location Details
|
To join the panel:
|
For more event information: http://www.ufclp.org
Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 24th, 2022 5:13 PM
