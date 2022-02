Date & Time: February 26, 2022 at 9:00am - 10:00am (PST)



More info & RSVP:



Organizations: Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, CODEPINK, Stop the War Coalition, No to NATO Network





This is URGENT!



We are horrified at the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. We must come together across borders to demand a diplomatic solution to the present crisis.



As part of that solution, Ukrainian membership in NATO must be off the table. The crisis over Ukraine has exposed how dangerous NATO is. It is an aggressive military alliance that has massively expanded since the end of the Cold War.



And as we head towards the next NATO summit in Madrid in June - and the Peace Summit organized by the movements - let's come together, across the Atlantic, to say No to War, No to NATO.





Check out the fantastic list of speakers and cosponsors that will make up this emergency online rally:



Cohosts: Medea Benjamin, CODEPINK and Kate Hudson, Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND)



Speakers:



Jeremy Corbyn, UK Member of Parliament



Daniele Obono, Member of the French National Assembly



Sevim Dagdelen, Member of the German Bundestag, Committee on Foreign Affairs



Vijay Prashad, Tricontinental Institute for Social Research



Lindsey German, UK Stop the War Coalition



Nora Garcia, Madrid Anti-NATO Peace Summit



Nina Potarska, Ukraine section of Women's International League for Peace and Freedom



Ludo de Brabander, Belgium Vrede and No to Nato Coalition



Nadezhda Azhgihina, Russian journalist, US-Russia Women’s Call for Peace Join an international online protest to demand a diplomatic solution to the present crisis and declare: No War in Ukraine!Date & Time: February 26, 2022 at 9:00am - 10:00am (PST)More info & RSVP: https://www.codepink.org/ukraine_022622 Organizations: Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, CODEPINK, Stop the War Coalition, No to NATO NetworkThis is URGENT!We are horrified at the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. We must come together across borders to demand a diplomatic solution to the present crisis.As part of that solution, Ukrainian membership in NATO must be off the table. The crisis over Ukraine has exposed how dangerous NATO is. It is an aggressive military alliance that has massively expanded since the end of the Cold War.And as we head towards the next NATO summit in Madrid in June - and the Peace Summit organized by the movements - let's come together, across the Atlantic, to say No to War, No to NATO.Check out the fantastic list of speakers and cosponsors that will make up this emergency online rally:Cohosts: Medea Benjamin, CODEPINK and Kate Hudson, Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND)Speakers:Jeremy Corbyn, UK Member of ParliamentDaniele Obono, Member of the French National AssemblySevim Dagdelen, Member of the German Bundestag, Committee on Foreign AffairsVijay Prashad, Tricontinental Institute for Social ResearchLindsey German, UK Stop the War CoalitionNora Garcia, Madrid Anti-NATO Peace SummitNina Potarska, Ukraine section of Women's International League for Peace and FreedomLudo de Brabander, Belgium Vrede and No to Nato CoalitionNadezhda Azhgihina, Russian journalist, US-Russia Women’s Call for Peace Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 24th, 2022 1:43 PM