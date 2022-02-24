top
Related Categories: U.S. | Anti-War
No War in Ukraine! International Emergency Online Rally
Date Saturday February 26
Time 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorCODEPINK and more
Location Details
Online via Zoom
Join an international online protest to demand a diplomatic solution to the present crisis and declare: No War in Ukraine!

Date & Time: February 26, 2022 at 9:00am - 10:00am (PST)

More info & RSVP: https://www.codepink.org/ukraine_022622

Organizations: Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, CODEPINK, Stop the War Coalition, No to NATO Network


This is URGENT!

We are horrified at the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. We must come together across borders to demand a diplomatic solution to the present crisis.

As part of that solution, Ukrainian membership in NATO must be off the table. The crisis over Ukraine has exposed how dangerous NATO is. It is an aggressive military alliance that has massively expanded since the end of the Cold War.

And as we head towards the next NATO summit in Madrid in June - and the Peace Summit organized by the movements - let's come together, across the Atlantic, to say No to War, No to NATO.


Check out the fantastic list of speakers and cosponsors that will make up this emergency online rally:

Cohosts: Medea Benjamin, CODEPINK and Kate Hudson, Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND)

Speakers:

Jeremy Corbyn, UK Member of Parliament

Daniele Obono, Member of the French National Assembly

Sevim Dagdelen, Member of the German Bundestag, Committee on Foreign Affairs

Vijay Prashad, Tricontinental Institute for Social Research

Lindsey German, UK Stop the War Coalition

Nora Garcia, Madrid Anti-NATO Peace Summit

Nina Potarska, Ukraine section of Women's International League for Peace and Freedom

Ludo de Brabander, Belgium Vrede and No to Nato Coalition

Nadezhda Azhgihina, Russian journalist, US-Russia Women’s Call for Peace
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
