Sign the Petition
Please sign our petition and forward to other proletarians. We are in the midst of a struggle against our corrupt board of directors.
Please sign our petition below to demand that the board directors resign immediately.
Dear Griffin Education Association Members, Griffin Technology Academies Staff, and the greater Vallejo and Solano County Community:
Please take a few minutes to read, sign and share our public petition endorsed by the California Teachers' Association. It will go out to every CTA member in Solano County sometime next week. Please also send it to your family and friends in Solano County, and post it on your social media apps.
https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/support-mit-and-griffin-academy-students-and-schools
It's unfortunate that it had to come to this, but we will no longer tolerate the misconduct of the GTA Board of Directors. Our students and staff deserve better!!!
In Solidarity,
The Griffin Education Association Executive Board
