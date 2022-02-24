On March 4th at 4pm activists will gather in front of the Oakland Federal Building to demand that Congressional representative Barbara Lee to join Representatives Jayapal (D-WA) and Defazio(D-OR) and endorse a War Powers Resolution to end US support for the War in Yemen. The conflict in Yemen has raged for over 7 years and is the greatest humanitarian crisis in the world today. The war is being waged by a coalition led by Saudi Arabia, a key US ally in the middle east. The Saudi War effort is entirely dependent on US political and military support.



One year ago, President Biden pledged to end support for “offensive” action in Yemen. Since that time, the war has only escalated with Biden's recent pledge to send more fighter jets and weapons in the last month. A war Powers Resolution would end the US's role in supporting a terrible blockade that is starving the country as Saudi Arabia drops bombs on civilian targets. Congress has allowed this war to go on long enough



We demand that and end the the War in Yemen! We demand a War Powers resolution!



This protests is endorsed by United Against War and Militarism, Hands off Yemen, Malaya Movement East Bay and the Palestinian Youth Movement. Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 24th, 2022 6:24 AM