top
International
International
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: International | Anti-War
Peace Policy Instead of Escalation
by Peace in Europe coalition
Thursday Feb 24th, 2022 2:49 AM
We call on the peace movement and all people interested in peace in Europe to participate in public actions, information booths, vigils, demonstrations and initiatives for these demands.
to stop the march into the abyss.
Ukraine crisis: peace policy instead of escalation
[This peace declaration published on Feb 24, 2022 is translated from the German on the Internet, https://www.nachdenkseiten.de/upload/pdf/220224-Friedenspolitik-statt-Eskalation.pdf.]

Russia's recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states and the deployment of military force is a breach of the Minsk II Agreement.of military force which has the status of international law by UN Security Council decision.\

This further turns up the escalation screw, increases tensions and exacerbates the risk of war.
These decisions are Russia's reaction to Ukraine's failure to implement Minsk II with the acquiescence of the West for the past eight years, and a change in this situation and the
associated intolerable situation of the people in eastern Ukraine appeared unachievable.

We demand from Ukraine as well as from Russia and the West to return to Minsk II and to negotiate a political solution to the crisis on this basis.

Moscow's move was in response to the U.S. and NATO's unwillingness to serious negotiations on Moscow's legitimate security interests, which Moscow proposed in December.
NATO's European allies have echoed U.S. policy,
not only with words, as most recently at the Munich Security Conference, but in the case of Greater Britannia, France, Poland, among others, by supplying weapons or redeploying military personnel.

The renewed intensification of the crisis underscores how urgent de-escalation and diplomacy are. It shows where it leads when the principle of undivided, common security is ignored and instead unilaterally creating a fait accompli. Now Russia, for its part, has resorted to these methods. The whole development is ultimately the result of NATO breaking its commitments, not to expand eastward. The military enforcement of the secession of Kosovo from Serbia was also in violation of international law.

NATO has opened the box of pandora.
It is all the more necessary now not to turn the escalation screw any further. With ever more sanctions and the strengthening of military threats according to the motto "an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth".
we will be led us closer to the abyss. Sanctions have been part of a confrontational policy that threatens peace and an economic war against Russia.
Far from having the intended effect, they have achieved the opposite.

For us as a peace movement, it can never be about Putin, Biden and great power interests, but about life, welfare and peace.
It is about the people in Donetsk and Luhansk, about the people in Ukraine, in Russia and in all of Europe.

We demand:
- Immediate cessation of all military activities on all sides;
- Return to and swift implementation of Minsk II;
- Concrete steps towards de-escalation;
- An end to war rhetoric, confrontational politics and sanctions;
- Negotiations with Russia on the basis of a clear commitment to the principle of common security;
- Active advocacy of arms control and disarmament negotiations;
- Beginning of negotiations on a lasting peace order for Europe from Lisbon to Vladivostok.

We call on the peace movement and all people interested in peace in Europe to participate in public actions, information booths, vigils, demonstrations and initiatives for these demands.
to stop the march into the abyss.

The text was written by:
Hugo Braun (Attac), Reiner Braun (International Peace Bureau), Claudia Haydt (Informationsstelle Militarisierung),
Ralf Krämer (Socialist Left in the Left Party), Willi van Ooyen (Peace and Future Workshop), Christof
Ostheimer (Federal Committee Peace Council), Peter Wahl (Attac)
(Details of the persons for information only)
https://marcbatko.academia.edu
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 377.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code