Title: National Day of Action: Protest U.S.-Enabled Blockade of Yemen



Time: 1:00 PM



Date: Saturday, March 5th



Location:

LAKE MERRITT AMPHITHEATER,

Between 12th Street and 1st Ave., Lake Merritt Blvd, Oakland, CA 94612



Description: Demonstrators from all around the nation will convene at the offices of congressional delegation with the message “Introduce a Yemen War Powers Resolution Now!” California activists, Yemeni Americans and over 70 organizations country-wide are coordinating a national day of protest to end the war on Yemen. The United States began supporting the Saudi/UAE-led coalition’s war and blockade of Yemen in March 2015 and now the war is starving a child to death every 75 seconds. Bay Area activists are gathering at Lake Merritt on Saturday, March 5th to protest these crimes and demand an end to U.S. complicity in the war.



Co-hosts: Yemeni Alliance Committee, AROC, CODEPINK Golden Gate, DSA SF, DSA East Bay, PLM, PYM, PSL, ANSWER, Malaya SF, United Against, War and Militarism

