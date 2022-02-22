NEW BOOK: "Cheap Speech: How Disinformation Poisons Our Politics — and How to Cure It"
SPEAKER: Richard L. Hasen, author and Chancellor’s Professor of Law and Political Science, UC Irvine School of Law
Date and time: Thu, March 24, 2022 @ 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM PDT
More Info: https://www.brennancenter.org/events/social-medias-free-speech-problem-0
Livestream here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=diz2hrd8v6s
The problem of misinformation on social media has ballooned over the last few years, especially in relation to elections. The result has been further polarization of our already divided country. There has been a boisterous debate about the de-platforming of former president Donald Trump, but how else are social media companies able to combat those deliberately spreading false information? How do we control this false speech while protecting the First Amendment — and our democracy?
Join us for a live discussion with one of the country’s leading experts on election law, Richard L. Hasen, author of the upcoming book Cheap Speech: How Disinformation Poisons Our Politics — and How to Cure It, for a look into how social media companies can solve this problem without shutting down the essential free flow of ideas and opinions.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Media Activism & Independent MediaView events for the week of 3/24/2022
|The Problem of Misinformation on Social Media w/ Brennan Center for Justice
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday March 24
|Time
|3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Brennan Center for Justice
|Location Details
|Online event
|
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 22nd, 2022 5:24 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network