The Problem of Misinformation on Social Media w/ Brennan Center for Justice
Date Thursday March 24
Time 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorBrennan Center for Justice
Location Details
Online event
NEW BOOK: "Cheap Speech: How Disinformation Poisons Our Politics — and How to Cure It"

SPEAKER: Richard L. Hasen, author and Chancellor’s Professor of Law and Political Science, UC Irvine School of Law

Date and time: Thu, March 24, 2022 @ 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM PDT

More Info: https://www.brennancenter.org/events/social-medias-free-speech-problem-0

Livestream here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=diz2hrd8v6s


The problem of misinformation on social media has ballooned over the last few years, especially in relation to elections. The result has been further polarization of our already divided country. There has been a boisterous debate about the de-platforming of former president Donald Trump, but how else are social media companies able to combat those deliberately spreading false information? How do we control this false speech while protecting the First Amendment — and our democracy?

Join us for a live discussion with one of the country’s leading experts on election law, Richard L. Hasen, author of the upcoming book Cheap Speech: How Disinformation Poisons Our Politics — and How to Cure It, for a look into how social media companies can solve this problem without shutting down the essential free flow of ideas and opinions.

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 22nd, 2022 5:24 PM
