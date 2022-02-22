How long can we continue pursuing economic growth? What ideological, social and biophysical factors precipitate the current environmental crises? What agency is available for transformative practises and imaginaries to avert large-scale ecosystemic breakdown?



This series of new works invites us to challenge concepts of growth and progress, and explores the radical implications of speculative artistic prototypes, such as an economic model based on energy emitted by the Sun. This research encounters the vital challenges of a shift away from the overexploitation of fossil fuels on which the reproduction of our societies mainly depends today.



The Post Growth series re-envision social metabolism through an understanding of the energy it requires, it aims to reconsider the critical dimension of living and material activities within the biosphere, drawing on environmental accounting, ecofeminism, indigenous knowledge and historical materialism.



This exhibition is an invitation to a collective and practical examination of our shared future, examining the notion of growth, in its many facets and implications, testing the limits of technology, of politics and of our imaginations.

For more event information: https://www.tttelematiccc.com/post-growth

