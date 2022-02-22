top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 2/26/2022
Post Growth
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday February 26
Time 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorDISNOVATION.ORG x Telematic Media Arts
Location Details
323 10th St. @ Folsom
San Francisco, CA 94103
How long can we continue pursuing economic growth? What ideological, social and biophysical factors precipitate the current environmental crises? What agency is available for transformative practises and imaginaries to avert large-scale ecosystemic breakdown?

This series of new works invites us to challenge concepts of growth and progress, and explores the radical implications of speculative artistic prototypes, such as an economic model based on energy emitted by the Sun. This research encounters the vital challenges of a shift away from the overexploitation of fossil fuels on which the reproduction of our societies mainly depends today.

The Post Growth series re-envision social metabolism through an understanding of the energy it requires, it aims to reconsider the critical dimension of living and material activities within the biosphere, drawing on environmental accounting, ecofeminism, indigenous knowledge and historical materialism.

This exhibition is an invitation to a collective and practical examination of our shared future, examining the notion of growth, in its many facets and implications, testing the limits of technology, of politics and of our imaginations.
press_release_.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (2.5MB)
For more event information: https://www.tttelematiccc.com/post-growth

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 22nd, 2022 2:52 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 382.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code