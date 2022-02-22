top
"From Selma To Sausalito" Journalist Jeremy Portje Press Conference In Sausalito
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Feb 22nd, 2022 9:40 AM
A press conference was held to announce the filing of a lawsuit against the Sausalito police for the attack and arrest of independent journalist Jeremy Portje. Homeless and people living in boats also talked about the continuing violent assaults on them by the Sausalito police. They charged that the police have flagrantly violated First Amendment and basic human rights by the physical and abuse that journalists have faced.
sm_portje_jeremy_family.jpg
original image (3520x1980)
Three months after the police assault and arrest of independent Marin County journalist Jeremy Portje, a press conference on 2/20/22 was held to announce that a lawsuit is being filed against the Sausalito police and there were also calls for the Marin County District Attorney and California Attorney General Rob Bonta to investigate and prosecute the Sausalito police for the illegal attack and arrest of Portje which is a violation of the Shield Act in California. Although the District Attorney and Rob Bonta the California Attorney General are supposed to enforce the Shield Act they have refused to investigate and prosecute the police crimes.

His attorney Charles Bonner discussed the suit and Jeremy Portje's daughter and other victims of police violence also spoke.

There have been an continuing escalating attack on journalists in California, the US and internationally.

Additional media:

Journalists Under Attack,The California Shield Act & The Cases Of Bryan Carmody & Jeremy Portje
https://youtu.be/GNDni14Oqqk

Sausalito Homeless Protest Police Attacks & Arrest Of Independent Journalist Jeremy Portje
https://youtu.be/A4KKDW0RLFs

Sausalito Police Under Investigation for Treatment of Homeless Residents
https://pacificsun.com/sausalito-police-investigation/

SPJ-Norcal Demands Investigation Into Arrest Of Journalist Jeremy Portje In Sausalito
https://spjnorcal.org/2021/12/07/spj-norcal-warns-marin-county-and-sausalito-officials-about-unlawful-conduct-in-arrest-of-journalist-jeremy-portje/

Attorneys: Sausalito Police Search Warrant Violates Journalist’s Rights
https://youtu.be/ykK0-fdGNpk

Freelance Journalism, Worker Rights and Repression With Journalist Sana Saleem
https://youtu.be/A2i9LCu_q8I

The Indictment Of Julian Assange, Journalists, Wikileaks & The Defense Of Assange
https://youtu.be/Fm7DlyK9dbw

Police Attacks On Journalists Getting Worse
https://www.sfexaminer.com/news-columnists/the-raid-on-a-journalists-home-is-san-franciscos-disgrace-and-it-has-only-gotten-worse/

SF Police Raid
https://www.ifj.org/media-centre/news/detail/category/press-releases/article/united-states-journalists-house-raided-by-police.html

SF Police Bryan Carmody Raid
https://www.cjr.org/united_states_project/bryan-carmody-raid-anonymous-source.php
https://www.pressfreedomdefensefund.org/news/2019/5/14/press-freedom-defense-fund-statement-in-support-of-san-francisco-based-journalist-bryan-carmody

San Francisco police use sledgehammers on news videographer's door
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=7&v=TzzJSsCH-i4

San Francisco police chief concedes raid on journalist was wrong — ‘I’m sorry’
https://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/article/San-Francisco-police-chief-concedes-raid-on-13895536.php

Police chief acknowledges raid on journalist’s home may have violated state laws
https://www.sfexaminer.com/the-city/chief-scott-says-raid-on-journalists-home-may-have-violated-state-laws/

SF Cops concede that their search warrants were illegal, filing says
https://48hills.org/2019/06/cops-concede-that-their-search-warrants-were-illegal-filing-says/

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
sm_portje_sausalito_homeless_speaker.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Jeff Chase spoke at the press conference about the history of Sausalito and talked about the criminal attack on homeless and poor in Sausalito. Chase was also forced out of a homeless encampment by Sausalito police officers at Dunphy Park in Sausalito, Calif.
https://youtu.be/UHUiqaUnGdE
