Celebrate International Women’s Day early with three women running on the Left Unity Slate in the June 7, 2022 California primary election.
Meghann Adams – Peace and Freedom Party candidate for State Treasurer
Laura Wells – Green Party Candidate for State Controller
Nathalie Hrizi – Peace and Freedom Party candidate for Insurance Commissioner
Join them as they share their ideas about how to ensure health care, housing, education and the future of the planet instead of profits for the rich and their corporations.
The Left Unity Slate is a cooperative effort by the California Green Party and the Peace and Freedom Party to offer a clear choice to voters as an alternative to the two capitalist parties.
Please register in advance at https://bit.ly/CalifSocialistWomen
to receive your personal link for this event.
You can find out more at:
http://peaceandfreedom.us/news/elections-campaigns/california-primary-election-2022-the-pfp-left-unity-candidates
https://www.cagreens.org/endorsed-2022-statewide-candidates
leftunityslate.org
This event is sponsored by the Oakland Greens, Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change, and the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party.
View events for the week of 3/5/2022
|Date
|Saturday March 05
|Time
|2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Suds, Snacks and Socialism Forum Committee
|info [at] sudssnackssocialism.org
|Phone
|510 465-9414
|Location Details
|online
|
For more event information: http://www.peaceandfreedom.org
Added to the calendar on Monday Feb 21st, 2022 1:58 PM
