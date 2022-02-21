From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Related Categories: California | Central Valley | North Coast | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice
Challenging Colonialism Ep. 3 p.III
In part 3 of a four-part episode, we continue to examine the negative environmental and cultural impact of dams, and the Indigenous-led movement to remove them. These dams, deemed as Weapons of Mass Destruction by Chief Caleen Sisk, have devastated Salmon populations and the communities whose histories have been in relationship with Salmon since time immemorial. Part III gives context to the larger water system--and its boosters, defenders, and profiteers.
Interviewees for Part III:
Brittani Orona (Hoopa Valley Tribe)
Ron Reed (Karuk)
Dr. Beth Rose Middleton Manning
Sheridan Enomoto
Tina Calderon (Gabrieliño-Tongva and Chumash)
Joe Calderon (Tongva/Chumash
Challenging Colonialism in California is produced by Martin Rizzo-Martinez, Historian, & Daniel Stonebloom, a Public School Administrator; and is produced with support from the California State Parks Foundation. It is not our intention to further colonize the narrative, or to misrepresent stories that are not our own. It is our intention to create an educational resource where everyone can hear the perspectives of Indigenous peoples in their own words. Please leave your feedback, suggestions, reviews, ideas for future episodes, and more at the episode page. And please share and promote the podcast in your networks. Our next episode will focus on the history and legacies of the California Indian Boarding Schools.
Credits: Audio engineering and editing by Daniel Stonebloom; All interviews conducted and recorded by Martin Rizzo-Martinez; Music written, performed, and recorded by G. Gonzales & Hilson Parker. Water flow audio recorded by Ariel Stonebloom.
For further reading and to get involved, see the following:
Bring the Salmon Home
http://www.bringthesalmonhome.org
Save California Salmon
https://www.californiasalmon.org/
Reconnect Klamath
https://reconnectklamath.org/
Klamath River Renewal Corporation
https://klamathrenewal.org/
Run4Salmon - A prayerful journey led by Chief Caleen Sisk of the Winnemem Wintu Tribe to restore our salmon runs, protect our waters, and our indigenous lifeways.
http://run4salmon.org/
West Coast Water Justice - Podcast focused on Indigenous centered water justice movement
https://www.westcoastwaterjustice.org/
“Salmon and Acorns Feed our People: Colonialism, Nature, and Social Action,” by Dr. Kari Norgaard
https://www.rutgersuniversitypress.org/salmon-and-acorns-feed-our-people/9780813584195
“Upstream: Trust Lands and Power on the Feather River,” by Dr. Beth Rose Middleton Manning
https://uapress.arizona.edu/book/upstream
