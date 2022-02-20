



Stefano Harney and Fred Moten

"Involvement and Betrayal," a talk

(One of four linked lectures at four Bay Area venues

supported by the Bagley Wright Lecture Series on Poetry)



Free and open to the public, proof of vaccinations and mask required to attend in person,



or you can watch via live stream:



https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL61PYyhbqyuZjEh3734HkobEEvzYJ2u15



Added to the calendar on Sunday Feb 20th, 2022 9:54 PM