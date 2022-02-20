top
"Involvement and Betrayal," A Talk With Poets Stefano Harney and Fred Moten
Date Wednesday April 06
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorThe Green Arcade
Emailpatrick [at] thegreenarcade.com
Phone415-431-6800
Location Details
McRoskey Mattress Factory
3rd Floor Loft
1687 Market Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
The Poetry Center at SF State and The Green Arcade Present

Stefano Harney and Fred Moten
"Involvement and Betrayal," a talk
(One of four linked lectures at four Bay Area venues
supported by the Bagley Wright Lecture Series on Poetry)

Free and open to the public, proof of vaccinations and mask required to attend in person,

or you can watch via live stream:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL61PYyhbqyuZjEh3734HkobEEvzYJ2u15

Doors open at 6:30, 7:00–9:00 pm PDT
moten.jpg
For more event information: http://www.TheGreenArcade.com

