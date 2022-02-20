California Freedom Trail Preservation Commission - Underground Railroad to Freedom by Khubaka, Michael Harris



Assemblymember Leon Ralph and Assemblymember Ken Cooley have shared lessons that may serve us all well, preserving the historic sacred signs and symbols, until the next time a remodel needed, I plan to help, God willing.

2022 the University of California System unilateral decision to align a paid employee holiday beginning in 2022 leads the way as our California Legislative Black Caucus prioritizes a legislative effort, that should successfully allocate financial resources downstream beginning in 2023.



What remains is an absence of coherent cognition of our unique California Journey from Slavery to Freedom.



Last century the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom held meetings within the California State Library Headquarters, though not officially invited nor wanted, special consideration and a 'spectator' seat at the table was allowed through the personal assistance of Senator Theresa Hughes and Assemblywomen Cheryl Brown.



As we begin a new methodology to view California Juneteenth in context of an 1865 Freedom Day Celebration, overlayed with an AfroFuturism Independence movement, that reflects back in the spirit of Sankofa to the early 1442 Catholic Papal Edicts that facilitated the Trans-Atlantic Trade in Human Cargo arriving in California as seen in the Historic John Burton Room mural featuring Queen Califia.



Noon, Sunday, June 19, 2022, California Juneteenth Freedom Day Interfaith Extravaganza will help open a new positive way forward for all Californians, as a beacon of hope throughout the full reach of the 5th largest economic power on earth.



If our California State Legislature, Constitutional Officers and Governor and Lt. Governor Offices view Juneteenth not as a "Pan African Holiday" but an essential part of the American Experience; our salient mutually agreed upon date to celebrate by the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation, last century in New Orleans in 1984.



John Thompson and many others petitioned the first honorary member of the California Legislative Black Caucus, John Longville to author successful initial California Juneteenth Legislation, years later John Thompson thrown out of the California State Capitol, and many more years later I knocked on his door, finding the original legislation behind his door.



From the Harriet Tubman Headquarters in Maryland, we reopen the doors to the California Interfaith Churches to seek authentic records from the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom.



In 1998, legislation titled the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Act of 1998 was passed, creating the Network to Freedom program.



Its mission, through collaboration with local, state and federal entities, as well as individuals and organizations, is to honor, preserve and promote the history of resistance to enslavement through escape and flight, which continues to inspire people worldwide.



Through its mission, the Network to Freedom helps to advance the idea that all human beings embrace the right to self-determination and freedom from oppression.



The program is a catalyst for innovation, partnerships, and scholarship that connects and shares the diverse legacy of the Underground Railroad across boundaries and generations.



The program consists of sites, locations with a verifiable connection to the Underground Railroad; programs, with educational and interpretive programs that pertain to the Underground Railroad; and facilities, either research, educational or interpretive centers.



There are currently over 695 locations part of the network. our California Underground Railroad Network to Freedom aligns with the first Railroad in the West, from the City of Sacramento to Negro Bar, Sacramento County as seen in the survey map of 1855.



As our Sacramento, California State Capitol was originally being built, the Montgomery, Alabama elevator contractors' home will forever to be seen in the historic building, the Cradle of the Confederacy stamp within our California State Capitol.



