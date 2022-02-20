From the Open-Publishing Calendar
People's Rally for Healthcare in Oakland at Lake Merritt
Oakland Mayor and candidates continue fight for single payer healthcare
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoCalRedBerets and Red Berets of San Francisco, part of the nationwide network of Red Berets for Medicare for All who work to build solidarity among all healthcare justice activists across the US, held this rally in honor of Black History Month.
They gathered at Lake Merritt, Oakland, on Saturday, Feb 19, to express frustration and displeasure at the killing of AB1400/CalCare bill, to call for the purging of the Dark Money in politics and to demand that the elected of this state and nation prioritize the health of our communities.
Speakers included: Shahid Buttar (congressional candidate, district 12), Eric Curry (also congressional candidate, district 12), Janani Ramachandran (candidate for Oakland City Council), Compton Jay (Revolutionary Blackout Network), Shareef Snuggs (International Health care Coalition) and others. Also, music performance by Daniel Hilsinger, singer/songwriter/cancer survivor/healthcare justice activist.
