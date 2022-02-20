top
North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
People's Rally for Healthcare in Oakland at Lake Merritt
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Feb 20th, 2022 12:41 PM
Oakland Mayor and candidates continue fight for single payer healthcare
sm_01-05022-856_9644.jpg
original image (1869x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

CalRedBerets and Red Berets of San Francisco, part of the nationwide network of Red Berets for Medicare for All who work to build solidarity among all healthcare justice activists across the US, held this rally in honor of Black History Month.

They gathered at Lake Merritt, Oakland, on Saturday, Feb 19, to express frustration and displeasure at the killing of AB1400/CalCare bill, to call for the purging of the Dark Money in politics and to demand that the elected of this state and nation prioritize the health of our communities.

Speakers included: Shahid Buttar (congressional candidate, district 12), Eric Curry (also congressional candidate, district 12), Janani Ramachandran (candidate for Oakland City Council), Compton Jay (Revolutionary Blackout Network), Shareef Snuggs (International Health care Coalition) and others. Also, music performance by Daniel Hilsinger, singer/songwriter/cancer survivor/healthcare justice activist.

See all with photos by Mishaa DeGraw and Bob Shonkoff in high resolution here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Feb 20th, 2022 12:41 PM
sm_02-05022-854_3897.jpg
original image (1987x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Feb 20th, 2022 12:41 PM
sm_03-05022-854_3899.jpg
original image (1400x1898)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Feb 20th, 2022 12:41 PM
sm_04-05022-852_6176.jpg
original image (1667x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Feb 20th, 2022 12:41 PM
sm_05-05022-852_6187.jpg
original image (1400x1707)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Feb 20th, 2022 12:41 PM
sm_06-05022-852_6222.jpg
original image (1663x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Feb 20th, 2022 12:41 PM
sm_07-05022-852_6247.jpg
original image (1400x1727)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Feb 20th, 2022 12:41 PM
sm_08-05022-856_9711.jpg
original image (1790x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Feb 20th, 2022 12:41 PM
sm_09-05022-852_6275.jpg
original image (1570x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Feb 20th, 2022 12:41 PM
sm_10-05022-856_9721.jpg
original image (1842x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Feb 20th, 2022 12:41 PM
sm_11-05022-856_9732.jpg
original image (1823x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Feb 20th, 2022 12:41 PM
sm_12-05022-852_6297.jpg
original image (2022x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Feb 20th, 2022 12:41 PM
sm_13-05022-852_6308.jpg
original image (1400x1588)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Feb 20th, 2022 12:41 PM
sm_14-05022-852_6334.jpg
original image (1400x2311)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Feb 20th, 2022 12:41 PM
sm_15-05022-852_6350.jpg
original image (1400x1911)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Feb 20th, 2022 12:41 PM
sm_16-05022-852_6368.jpg
original image (1589x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Feb 20th, 2022 12:41 PM
sm_17-05022-852_6372.jpg
original image (1885x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Feb 20th, 2022 12:41 PM
sm_18-05022-852_6397.jpg
original image (1400x1944)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Feb 20th, 2022 12:41 PM
sm_19-05022-852_6433.jpg
original image (1400x1909)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Feb 20th, 2022 12:41 PM
sm_20-05022-852_6438.jpg
original image (1400x1923)
