Threatened Layoff Of 65 SFUSD High School Teachers At SFUSD Board Meeting-Petition To Stop The Cuts

From Rex Ridgeway

Hello Everyone, PLEASE SHARE THIS WITH OTHERS

On this coming Tuesday, February 22nd, the Board of Education Commissioners will be asked to kill off the funding stream that has made Advance Placement (AP) courses available, popular, necessary and successful in SFUSD.

The Tentative Agreement (TA) just negotiated with the UESF (Teachers Union) will end this funding, which risks further revenue losses and enrollment drops, as families lose confidence in SFUSD to provide a high-quality education.

Moreover, this change will also cause 65 high school teachers to be laid off right away.

Our District's high school teachers and high school students, I like to call them scholars, needs the Board of Education to vote NO on the Tentative Agreement on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Here's The Petition:

Sincerely,
Rex Ridgeway
San Francisco Literacy Coalition Co-Lead
Vice-Chair Citizens Bond Oversight Committee (SFUSD)
Vice-Chair School Site Council (SSC) Abraham Lincoln High School
Advisor to the California Association of Bond Oversight Committees
(628) 224 - 3803 Cell / Text

REX🤺

Save Advanced Placement Funding in SFUSD

JENNY LAM, KEVINE BOGGESS, MATT ALEXANDER, MARK SANCHEZ, ALISON COLLINS, GABRIELA LÓPEZ, LONDON BREED, & SUPERVISORS WALTON, CHAN, STEFANI, PESKIN, MAR, PRESTON, HANEY, MELGAR, MANDELMAN, RONEN

On Tuesday, February 22nd, the Board of Education will be asked to kill off the funding stream that has made Advanced Placement (AP) courses available, popular, and successful in SFUSD.

The Tentative Agreement (TA) just negotiated with UESF will end this funding, which risks further revenue losses and enrollment drops as families lose confidence in SFUSD to provide a high-quality education.

Here's what everyone in our community needs to know about this troubling agreement and why we are urging BOE Commissioners to vote NO on the TA on Tuesday, February 22nd.

WHAT IS THE CHANGE?

Under the TA, SFUSD will cease all AP incentive funding to high schools for the 2022-23 school year and presumably also into the future.

That means AP courses will go from being guaranteed to being 'possibly offered' and probably 'unlikely' because they will only be offered if there is sufficient extra staffing and funding after everything else has been accounted for.

HOW HAS IT WORKED UP TO NOW?

Up to now, APs were treated in the HS schedule and budget as a priority. High schools earned incentive funding for every AP exam taken at their school. Once they finished paying for the "extra AP prep period," high schools could whatever leftover funds they had to pay for more teachers, more electives, more counselors, or smaller class sizes.

And because the old system allowed high schools to prioritize staffing and funding for AP courses first, high schools could guarantee that these courses would be offered for students.

HOW WOULD THINGS WORK UNDER THE TA?

Under the TA, the whole funding structure for APs will be cut off. AP courses will no longer be prioritized for funding.

Rather than being first-priority course offerings, AP courses will become last-priority courses. This is how they are treated in other districts and is similar to a direct funding cut to your child's high school.

This change will also cause 65 high school teachers to be laid off right away.

After next year and moving onward, AP courses will only be able to be offered on an "as possible" basis — once all the school's core graduation requirements have been staffed and funded.

WHAT WILL THIS MEAN FOR MY CHILD?

Because every high school will have to reprioritize its course offerings based on what is required and what little funding is available, there will no longer be a guarantee that your child will have AP course options or that AP course seats will be available for your child at their high school.

SFUSD has not been clear enough with stakeholders about what it means when they say they're just going to "pause" the extra AP teacher prep.

This decision will result in devastating budget decisions that will gut our students' opportunities forever and drive families out of the district for a generation.

We urge city leaders to come together and find a way to save the Advanced Placement funding.

Once the Board of Ed cuts these AP Program funds on Tuesday, February 22nd, they'll be gone forever.

SPONSORED BY

SAVE THE AP PROGRAM IN SFUSD
San Francisco, CA

To: Jenny Lam, Kevine Boggess, Matt Alexander, Mark Sanchez, Alison Collins, Gabriela López, London Breed, & Supervisors Walton, Chan, Stefani, Peskin, Mar, Preston, Haney, Melgar, Mandelman, Ronen

From: [Your Name]