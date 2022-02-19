top
Solidarity with Haiti March and Rally
Date Saturday February 26
Time 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorHaiti Action Committee
Location Details
San Francisco Federal Building, 90 7th Street, Corner of Mission and 7th Streets
We will come together to protest 18 years of continued US neo-colonial intervention and occupation of Haiti since the Feb. 29th 2004 coup that overthrew Haiti's democratic government. Since 2004, the US has backed a series of corrupt and brutal regimes which have brought Haiti nothing but misery, violence and chaos. Hold the US government accountable for its criminal assault on Haiti's democracy and inhumane violations of Haitian refugee rights. Join Haiti Action Committee to demand an end to the US/UN terror regime, no more coups, no more occupation, US stop funding police terror in Haiti, and stop the deportations! We stand with Haiti.
For more event information: http://www.haitisolidarity.net

Added to the calendar on Saturday Feb 19th, 2022 12:20 PM
