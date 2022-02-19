Vigorous Abortion Justice Rally and Direct Action, downtown Palo Alto by Lis Cox



Youth and Elders united in Palo Alto on Valentines Day to vigorously demand Abortion Justice.

A busy intersection was blocked 3 times for a min in direct action.





Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page: <video style="width: 740px;" data-aspect-ratio="1.7751479289941" preload="none" poster="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2022/02/19/1_min_abortion_rights__pa.mov_600_.png" controls><source src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2022/02/19/1_min_abortion_rights__pa.mov_preview_.mp4" type="video/mp4" /><a class="video" href="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2022/02/19/1_min_abortion_rights__pa.mov" title="download video: 1_min_abortion_rights__pa..."><br /><span class="video-thumbnail"><img src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2022/02/19/1_min_abortion_rights__pa.mov_600_.png" border="0" /></span><br /></a></video>

Valentines Day, Palo Alto, CA

Stanford students, Raging Grannies, Strike for Choice, revcoms, and Mobilization for Reproductive Justice joined to demand Abortion Justice. They marched into three intersections stopping traffic each time for 1 min on a busy Palo Alto street in the early evening. They say this is just the beginning as we await the June Roe V. Wade decision from the extreme Supreme Court.



Here is a 1 min video from the action.