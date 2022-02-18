Running in from the Four Directions, Native American runners are nearing the Apache Stronghold at Oak Flat. They are running for the Ancestors and protecting Sacred Land from Resolution Copper's planned copper mine. The powerful momentum grows for the weekend gathering of the 8th Annual March/Run to Oak Flat.

Running in from the Four Directions to Oak Flat: Powerful Force Unleashed to Protect the SacredArticle by Brenda NorrellCensored NewsFriday, Feb. 18, 2022Running in from the east, San Carlos Apache ran for the Stronghold today, honoring the Ancestors at Oak Flat, and defending sacred land from Resolution Copper's planned copper mine.Walking and running through Globe and Miami, Arizona, today, on Friday afternoon, Apache Stronghold ran in from the east, as the momentum surged. Four Directions runners are running for the Stronghold, running for the Ancestors, on the 8th Annual March to Oak Flat."The four directions run is moving in prayer to protect all that is holy," Apache Stronghold said this afternoon, as Apache walkers and runners from San Carlos arrived in Miami, Arizona."We thank everyone for coming out and supporting the marchers and runners. We also thank those who can't be here physically but are here supporting us spiritually through prayer.""Please continue to keep all of the direction runners in your prayers as we head to Chi'chil'ba'goteel."On Saturday morning, the run from the east to Oak Flat will begin in Miami, Arizona, for the weekend gathering at Oak Flat.The O'odham Stronghold runners began their run in central Phoenix on Thursday, honoring the Ancestors. In central Phoenix, hundreds of Hohokam graves and sites are being recklessly excavated for a housing project.Running in from the north, Brophy Native American Club in Flagstaff ran out and into the snow, running down the mountain to the sunshine of Verde Valley. They are out there now, running to Oak Flat.O'odham Stronghold, running in from the west, honoring the Ancestors, are running to the Apache Stronghold. In central Phoenix, hundreds of Hohokam graves and sites are being recklessly excavated for a housing project.Running in from the north to Oak Flat, Brophy Native American Club in Flagstaff is off and running8th Annual March/Run for Oak Flat, Feb. 17 -- 20, 22Top photo: Courtesy of Apache Stronghold.