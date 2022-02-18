top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Racial Justice
Running to the Apache Stronghold: Honoring the Ancestors at Oak Flat
by Brenda Norrell
Friday Feb 18th, 2022 9:53 PM
Running in from the Four Directions, Native American runners are nearing the Apache Stronghold at Oak Flat. They are running for the Ancestors and protecting Sacred Land from Resolution Copper's planned copper mine. The powerful momentum grows for the weekend gathering of the 8th Annual March/Run to Oak Flat.
sm_screenshot_20220218-201820_chrome_2.jpg
original image (498x639)
Running in from the Four Directions to Oak Flat: Powerful Force Unleashed to Protect the Sacred

Article by Brenda Norrell
Censored News
Friday, Feb. 18, 2022

Running in from the east, San Carlos Apache ran for the Stronghold today, honoring the Ancestors at Oak Flat, and defending sacred land from Resolution Copper's planned copper mine.

Walking and running through Globe and Miami, Arizona, today, on Friday afternoon, Apache Stronghold ran in from the east, as the momentum surged. Four Directions runners are running for the Stronghold, running for the Ancestors, on the 8th Annual March to Oak Flat.

"The four directions run is moving in prayer to protect all that is holy," Apache Stronghold said this afternoon, as Apache walkers and runners from San Carlos arrived in Miami, Arizona.

"We thank everyone for coming out and supporting the marchers and runners. We also thank those who can’t be here physically but are here supporting us spiritually through prayer."

"Please continue to keep all of the direction runners in your prayers as we head to Chi’chil’ba’goteel."

On Saturday morning, the run from the east to Oak Flat will begin in Miami, Arizona, for the weekend gathering at Oak Flat.

The O'odham Stronghold runners began their run in central Phoenix on Thursday, honoring the Ancestors. In central Phoenix, hundreds of Hohokam graves and sites are being recklessly excavated for a housing project.

Running in from the north, Brophy Native American Club in Flagstaff ran out and into the snow, running down the mountain to the sunshine of Verde Valley. They are out there now, running to Oak Flat.

Read more at Censored News

O'odham Stronghold, running in from the west, honoring the Ancestors, are running to the Apache Stronghold. In central Phoenix, hundreds of Hohokam graves and sites are being recklessly excavated for a housing project.
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2022/02/oodham-stronghold-prayer-run-phoenix-to.html

Running in from the north to Oak Flat, Brophy Native American Club in Flagstaff is off and running
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2022/02/running-in-from-north-to-oak-flat.html

8th Annual March/Run for Oak Flat, Feb. 17 -- 20, 22
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2022/02/8th-annual-oak-flat-marchrun-feb-17-20.html

Top photo: Courtesy of Apache Stronghold.
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2022/02/san...
§
by Brenda Norrell
Friday Feb 18th, 2022 9:53 PM
sm_20220218_213331.jpg
original image (640x640)
San Carlos Apache running in from the east today, Friday, on the 8th Annual March/Run to Oak Flat. Photos courtesy Apache Stronghold.
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2022/02/san...
§
by Brenda Norrell
Friday Feb 18th, 2022 9:53 PM
274296685_131752109361330_7926854621649039983_n__1_.jpg
Running in from the north, the Brophy Native American Club in Flagstaff, Arizona, ran down the mountain to the sunshine of the Verde Valley, as they ran for the Apache Stronghold at Oak Flat on Thursday.
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2022/02/san...
§
by Brenda Norrell
Friday Feb 18th, 2022 9:53 PM
screenshot_2022-02-18_11.46.58_pm.png
Running to the Stronghold, Running for their Hohokam Ancestors. O'odham Stronghold runners began in central Phoenix on Thursday, where hundreds of Hohokam graves are being recklessly excavated for a housing project. Photo copyright Ofelia Rivas, Tohono O'odham.
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2022/02/san...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 322.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code