Related Categories: East Bay | Labor & Workers
Oakland ILWU. OEA, Students & Community Rally To Stop Privatization & Union Busting
by Labor Video Project
Friday Feb 18th, 2022 2:42 PM
Hundreds of ILWU Longshoreman, OEA teachers, students, labor and community activists rallied against the privatization of the Port Of Oakland Howard Terminal to the GAP A's billionaire owner John Fisher for a stadium and 3,000 condos and also against the closure of public schools in Oakland.
sm_img_5708.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Hundreds of ILWU longshore workers, Oakland teachers and labor and community activists rallied on 2/17/22 at Oakland City Hall Oscar Grant Plaza to oppose the privatization on of the Port and sale to the GAP & A's billionaire owner John Fisher for a stadium and the closure of public schools in Oakland.

Speakers talked about how the sale would wreck the port and also the role of the Democratic Party in doing the bidding of the billionaires. The Oakland City council members are supporting the massive gentrification project and the destruction of the working port for luxury condos, hotels and a privately owned stadium.

The president of the Alameda Building Trades Andreas Cluver who is also the president of the Port Commission has supported privatization of the port and is trying to pit ILWU longshore workers against Teamsters. He has also gotten the leadership of the Alameda to support this multi-billion property development that will harm the 80,000 maritime workers and the working class Black and Brown West Oakland community.

Teachers and students joined the rally and connected the attack on the port workers with the shutdown of public schools in West Oakland at the same time. John Fisher and his family also run the KIPP and Rocketship charter school chain and A's president Dave Kaval is on the board of directors of Rocketship.

Workers talked about their lives in Oakland and the importance of the public education system and union jobs on the waterfront that are both threatened by the Fisher and his supporters on the Oakland school board and Oakland City Council. Speakers also talked about the need for a workers party as a political alternative to the capitalist policies of the Democrats in Oakland, California and nationally. California has a $45.7 billion surplus but does not have money to keep the schools open during a pandemic and also provide housing for the people of Oakland and the state.

The rally was initiated by
United Front Committee For A Labor Party
http://www.ufclp.org

Additional media:
NO Public Money To A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher For Stadium In Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/7L3detM583c

No Public Money For GAP/A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher' Stadium! ILWU Members & Community Rally & Speak Out
https://youtu.be/dKnpBab1kd0

IT'S WAR! The Fight To Stop School Closures In Oakland As Hundreds Rally and March
https://youtu.be/dV0bjNSSUbE

Build The A’s Stadium In Pacific Heights! Labor Day Rally At Billionaire GAP A's John Fisher's Mansion
https://youtu.be/VRBqGMgKnHM

Fisher, STOP THE GREED! ILWU 10 & Community Activists Speak Out To Protest Port Theft Privatization
https://youtu.be/a_Mp_b1pF_A

No Excuses Schools: Bad Theory Created KIPP by Amateurs & Backed By SF Billionaire GAP A’s Fisher Family
https://tultican.com/2021/09/04/no-excuses-schools-bad-theory-created-by-amateurs/?fbclid=IwAR01W8anaIt5Go8vCfu-Fas7H6JOq7xmfeLLRoDAf1vEqDyFZaO7AjWeBDg

Oakland Port Privatization Scam By Billionaire John Fisher, Demos & Union Bureaucrats
https://youtu.be/1hu_s7A4Yc8

Who's Selling Whom? The A's Stadium, The Destruction of Howard Terminal In The Port Of Oakland & The Battle In Labor
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2sgYOaGbB7U&t=19s

"It's Insane!" ILWU Longshore Workers & Truckers Challenge Oakland A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher’s Land Grab Of Howard Terminal
https://youtu.be/5A8uZpqSX_M

Oakland City Council Left In Dark In Coliseum Buy-out By Fisher
Kaplan to A’s: Are you ‘double-timing’ us with Portland?
https://ebcitizen.com/2019/06/14/kaplan-to-as-are-you-double-timing-us-with-portland/

Maritime, Labor & The A's Stadium At The Port Of Oakland Press Conference 5/13/19
https://youtu.be/ouL39ISDzBE

Alameda Labor Council, AFL-CIO Backs Howard Terminal Ballpark for Oakland A's
https://www.mlb.com/press-release/alameda-labor-council-afl-cio-backs-howard-terminal-ballpark-for-oakland-a-s

Andreas Cluver
https://www.portofoakland.com/people/andreas-cluver-commissioner/
Maritime, Labor & The A's Stadium At The Port Of Oakland Press Conference
https://youtu.be/ouL39ISDzBE

United Front Committee For A Labor Party
http://www.ufclp.org info(at)ufclp.org

Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/-s2iGYDfUAs
§OEA Teacher Nick Palmquist Spoke
by Labor Video Project
Friday Feb 18th, 2022 2:42 PM
sm_img_5678.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
OEA teacher Nick Palmquist spoke against both the privatization of the schools and Port of Oakland.
https://youtu.be/-s2iGYDfUAs
§Port Jobs For Oakland Workers
by Labor Video Project
Friday Feb 18th, 2022 2:42 PM
sm_img_5670.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Opponents of the Fisher stadium deal are angry about Fisher pushing to destroy the Port with the support of the Oakland City Council.
https://youtu.be/-s2iGYDfUAs
§ILWU 10 Member Jakari Spoke
by Labor Video Project
Friday Feb 18th, 2022 2:42 PM
sm_img_5653.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
ILWU Local 10 member Jakari spoke about the threat to their jobs.
https://youtu.be/-s2iGYDfUAs
§Defend The Schools and the Port
by Labor Video Project
Friday Feb 18th, 2022 2:42 PM
sm_img_5689.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Speakers were united against privatization of the Port and the schools.
https://youtu.be/-s2iGYDfUAs
§
by Labor Video Project
Friday Feb 18th, 2022 2:42 PM
sm_img_5761.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A student spoke about the conditions that homeless students face in Oakland.
https://youtu.be/-s2iGYDfUAs
§No A's Stadium In The Port Of Oakland
by Labor Video Project
Friday Feb 18th, 2022 2:42 PM
sm_img_5642.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Speakers warned that a stadium in the Port of Oakland would destroy it.
https://youtu.be/-s2iGYDfUAs
§Oakland City Council Doing The Bidding Of Billionaire Fisher's Development Project
by Labor Video Project
Friday Feb 18th, 2022 2:42 PM
sm_oakland_city_coucil_mmembers.jpg
original image (1280x720)
ILWU Local 10 past president Trent Willis called for the removal of any Oakland City Council member that votes for the land grab of Howard Terminal and the Port for privatizer billionaire John Fisher who also controls the non-union KIPP and Rocketship charter school chain. These politicians are helping to destroy the working port and further gentrify West Oakland for the developers who want the land for luxury condos. This is while thousands are homeless in Oakland and they want to give Fisher hundreds of millions of dollars of tax payer money for his development project.
https://youtu.be/-s2iGYDfUAs
§Trent Willis, Past President of ILWU Local 10
by Labor Video Project
Friday Feb 18th, 2022 2:42 PM
sm_img_5638.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Trent Willis, past president o ILWU Local 10 called for the rejection of the Oakland Port development project and also for the removal of Alameda Labor Council delegates and leaders who are supporting billionaire Fishers privatization scam which will threaten 80,000 maritime jobs. The leadership of the Alameda Labor Council have supported this reactionary project despite the fact that it would destroy good paying union jobs.
https://youtu.be/-s2iGYDfUAs
§Port Of Oakland Not For Sale
by Labor Video Project
Friday Feb 18th, 2022 2:42 PM
sm_img_5663.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
An ILWU Local 10 women member protested the sale of the Port property to billionaire John Fisher the owner of GAP, the A's and operator of the KIPP, Rocketship charter school chain.
https://youtu.be/-s2iGYDfUAs
