Oakland ILWU. OEA, Students & Community Rally To Stop Privatization & Union Busting by Labor Video Project

Hundreds of ILWU Longshoreman, OEA teachers, students, labor and community activists rallied against the privatization of the Port Of Oakland Howard Terminal to the GAP A's billionaire owner John Fisher for a stadium and 3,000 condos and also against the closure of public schools in Oakland.



Speakers talked about how the sale would wreck the port and also the role of the Democratic Party in doing the bidding of the billionaires. The Oakland City council members are supporting the massive gentrification project and the destruction of the working port for luxury condos, hotels and a privately owned stadium.



The president of the Alameda Building Trades Andreas Cluver who is also the president of the Port Commission has supported privatization of the port and is trying to pit ILWU longshore workers against Teamsters. He has also gotten the leadership of the Alameda to support this multi-billion property development that will harm the 80,000 maritime workers and the working class Black and Brown West Oakland community.



Teachers and students joined the rally and connected the attack on the port workers with the shutdown of public schools in West Oakland at the same time. John Fisher and his family also run the KIPP and Rocketship charter school chain and A's president Dave Kaval is on the board of directors of Rocketship.



Workers talked about their lives in Oakland and the importance of the public education system and union jobs on the waterfront that are both threatened by the Fisher and his supporters on the Oakland school board and Oakland City Council. Speakers also talked about the need for a workers party as a political alternative to the capitalist policies of the Democrats in Oakland, California and nationally. California has a $45.7 billion surplus but does not have money to keep the schools open during a pandemic and also provide housing for the people of Oakland and the state.



§ OEA Teacher Nick Palmquist Spoke by Labor Video Project

OEA teacher Nick Palmquist spoke against both the privatization of the schools and Port of Oakland. https://youtu.be/-s2iGYDfUAs

§ Port Jobs For Oakland Workers by Labor Video Project

Opponents of the Fisher stadium deal are angry about Fisher pushing to destroy the Port with the support of the Oakland City Council. https://youtu.be/-s2iGYDfUAs

§ ILWU 10 Member Jakari Spoke by Labor Video Project

ILWU Local 10 member Jakari spoke about the threat to their jobs. https://youtu.be/-s2iGYDfUAs

§ by Labor Video Project

A student spoke about the conditions that homeless students face in Oakland. https://youtu.be/-s2iGYDfUAs

§ Oakland City Council Doing The Bidding Of Billionaire Fisher's Development Project by Labor Video Project

ILWU Local 10 past president Trent Willis called for the removal of any Oakland City Council member that votes for the land grab of Howard Terminal and the Port for privatizer billionaire John Fisher who also controls the non-union KIPP and Rocketship charter school chain. These politicians are helping to destroy the working port and further gentrify West Oakland for the developers who want the land for luxury condos. This is while thousands are homeless in Oakland and they want to give Fisher hundreds of millions of dollars of tax payer money for his development project. https://youtu.be/-s2iGYDfUAs

§ Trent Willis, Past President of ILWU Local 10 by Labor Video Project

Trent Willis, past president o ILWU Local 10 called for the rejection of the Oakland Port development project and also for the removal of Alameda Labor Council delegates and leaders who are supporting billionaire Fishers privatization scam which will threaten 80,000 maritime jobs. The leadership of the Alameda Labor Council have supported this reactionary project despite the fact that it would destroy good paying union jobs. https://youtu.be/-s2iGYDfUAs