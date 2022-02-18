top
Related Categories: California | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 2/18/2022
Black History Month: Almost 2 years after the George Floyd uprising, what's at stake?
Date Friday February 18
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorParty for Socialism & Liberation
Location Details
Virtual event. Register: https://bit.ly/struggle-continues
Hard-fought voting rights are under attack. The teaching of the U.S.'s violent and racist history is being censored. Defund the police movements have faced reactionary backlash, as local governments across the country push to increase funding.

Almost two years after the murder of George Floyd, where do we find ourselves in the movement for Black liberation?

Featured speaker:
Kymberly Smith, Co-founder of Soda City Bail Fund, PSL member

Come learn and get involved!

For more event information: https://fb.me/e/1tYI1NrcI

