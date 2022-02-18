Hard-fought voting rights are under attack. The teaching of the U.S.'s violent and racist history is being censored. Defund the police movements have faced reactionary backlash, as local governments across the country push to increase funding.
Almost two years after the murder of George Floyd, where do we find ourselves in the movement for Black liberation?
Featured speaker:
Kymberly Smith, Co-founder of Soda City Bail Fund, PSL member
Come learn and get involved!
Register here!
Date
Friday February 18
Time
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author
Party for Socialism & Liberation
Location Details
Virtual event. Register: https://bit.ly/struggle-continues
|
For more event information: https://fb.me/e/1tYI1NrcI
Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 18th, 2022 1:38 AM
