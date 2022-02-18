Join us for a Reading Party & Book Fair at Bobby Hutton Park to celebrate Red Books Day!
Red Books Day commemorates the publication of the Communist Manifesto and celebrates left books and the liberation movements they ushered forward.
We'll read excerpts from the Manifesto as a group, plus music, art, and short presentations on other socialist books.
Bring your copy of the Communist Manifesto if you have one and a chair or picnic blanket to sit on (we'll have some extras as well).
This will be an outdoor, masks required, socially distanced event.
|Date
|Sunday February 20
|Time
|1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|Party for Socialism & Liberation
|Location Details
|Bobby Hutton Park
|
Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 18th, 2022 1:33 AM
