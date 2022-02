City Attorney Threatens Food Not Bombs; Emergency Meeting 5 PM Friday rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)

by Cassie Bronson, Keith McHenry (Norse posting)

Today, Keith McHenry, local Food Not Bombs worker, forwarded me the following threatening letter from Deputy City Attorney Cassie Bronson. McHenry called my Free Radio-on-the-Net show to discuss the letter and announced an emergency meeting 5 PM tomorrow (5-18) at the Red Church.