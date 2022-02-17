From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons
City Attorney Threatens Food Not Bombs; Emergency Meeting 5 PM Friday
Today, Keith McHenry, local Food Not Bombs worker, forwarded me the following threatening letter from Deputy City Attorney Cassie Bronson. McHenry called my Free Radio-on-the-Net show to discuss the letter and announced an emergency meeting 5 PM tomorrow (5-18) at the Red Church.
To catch some of McHenry's thoughts, check out the archived show at https://www1.huffsantacruz.org/lost/FRSC%202-17-22.mp3 (1 hour and 23 minutes into the audio file).
I am reprinting Bronson's letter to McHenry below.
The Red Church meeting is open to the public at Cedar and Lincoln at the Calvary Episcopal Church.
