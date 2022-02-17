We celebrate Dr. Huey P. Newton's 80th Birthday and one year street renaming. We will have MJ Brass Boppers Second Line Band bringing the funk. There'll be libations, drummers and African dancers.
We will also be joined by guest speaker Ms. Fredrika Newton, widow of Dr. Huey P. Newton & Co-Founder, President of the Dr. Huey P. Newton Foundation.
After, we will take a car caravan to Little Bobby Hutton Park to watch Judas and the Black Messiah. Once there, we'll get some more inspiring words from the widow of Chairman Fred Hampton Sr., Akua Njeri and the Chairman of the Black Panther Party Cubs, Chairman Fred Hampton Jr.
This is a family friendly event and all are welcome. Happy Black Solidarity Week!
Related Categories: East Bay | Racial Justice
|Black Solidarity Week Opening Ceremony
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday February 17
|Time
|5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|Community Ready corps
|Location Details
|Mandela Pkwy and Dr. Huey P. Newton WayOakland, CA
|
For more event information: https://blacksolidarity.org/black-solidari...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Feb 17th, 2022 8:42 AM
