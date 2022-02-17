top
Related Categories: Peninsula | Police State & Prisons
Memorial Service & Demand for Justice for Chinedu Valentine Okobi
by Ruth Robertson
Thursday Feb 17th, 2022 4:13 AM
A resident of San Mateo County is nine times more likely to get arrested if they are a Black person than if they were white. It can happen just as it did to Chinedu Okobi. On February 13, Okobi's birthday, a memorial event was held at the approximate location where Okobi was tased to death by county sheriff's deputies on October 3, 2018.
sm_chineduvigilcrowd.jpg
original image (3000x2000)
Photos by Dan Ryan, ProBonoPhoto. Please credit the photographer.

San Mateo County has one of the highest disproportionate arrest rates of Black and people of color in the United States.

Relatives and friends of Chinedu Okobi demanded justice at a memorial service on what would have been the victim's 40th birthday this week. They commemorated his life and recalled how he was was profiled, attacked, and tased repeatedly until dead. The San Mateo Sheriff's department has to this day offered no credible explanation for the use of deadly force against a citizen for allegedly jaywalking.

Despite using batons, pepper spray and multiple Taser deployments, the five deputies involved were cleared of criminal charges by the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office. An internal investigation supported the DA's decision.

The group Fixin’ San Mateo was founded as a direct result of a lack of accountability after egregious actions by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, including the murder by police of Chinedu Okobi. Spokespersons for Fixin' say the county's Board of Supervisors needs to create an oversight board in light of the deaths of Okobi and others.
§Memorial T-shirt
by Ruth Robertson
Thursday Feb 17th, 2022 4:13 AM
sm_chineduvigil__55-55.jpg
original image (3000x2000)
Chinedu was born on the day before Valentine's Day. His mother who immigrated from Nigeria gave him the name Chinedu Valentine Okobi.
§Filmed for corporate media
by Ruth Robertson
Thursday Feb 17th, 2022 4:13 AM
sm_chineduvigil_camerahaole.jpg
original image (2400x3000)
A member of California Nurses Association and family friend said, "Nurses know that racism is a public health crisis. Far too many black and brown lives have been prematurely taken due to systemic inequities. Nurses stand in solidarity with the Okobi family in demanding justice and accountability for Chinedu."
§T-shirt "Erase Hate"
by Ruth Robertson
Thursday Feb 17th, 2022 4:13 AM
sm_chineduvigil_erase_hate.jpg
original image (3000x2000)
§T-shirt "Disarm Hate"
by Ruth Robertson
Thursday Feb 17th, 2022 4:13 AM
sm_chineduvigil_disarmhate.jpg
original image (2400x3000)
§Emotive
by Ruth Robertson
Thursday Feb 17th, 2022 4:13 AM
sm_chineduvigil_handsgu.jpg
original image (2400x3000)
§Eloquent
by Ruth Robertson
Thursday Feb 17th, 2022 4:13 AM
sm_chineduvigil_leopard.jpg
original image (3000x2000)
§Moment of levity
by Ruth Robertson
Thursday Feb 17th, 2022 4:13 AM
sm_chineduvigil_levity.jpg
original image (2400x3000)
§In all seriousness
by Ruth Robertson
Thursday Feb 17th, 2022 4:13 AM
sm_chineduvigil_serious.jpg
original image (2400x3000)
§baby
by Ruth Robertson
Thursday Feb 17th, 2022 4:13 AM
sm_chineduvigil_baby.jpg
original image (2400x3000)
§child
by Ruth Robertson
Thursday Feb 17th, 2022 4:13 AM
sm_chineduvigil_kid.jpg
original image (2400x3000)
§finale
by Ruth Robertson
Thursday Feb 17th, 2022 4:13 AM
sm_chineduvigil_last.jpg
original image (2400x3000)
