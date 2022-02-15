



Join us on ZOOM Sunday, February 27 from 1 to 3 PM Pacific Time

https://zoom.us/j/94599924862?pwd=K2FKRUsrdWYyajI5eGhhQ2s2dDUrQT09



The Doctrine of Discovery was codified in a series of 15th Century Papal bulls, issued during the time of early explorations by the ruling European powers. In part, it called for non-Christian peoples to be invaded, captured, vanquished, subdued, reduced to perpetual slavery, and to have their possessions and property seized by Christian monarchs. To what degree does this legacy impact our history and culture up to today?



Paul Magid on The Doctrine of Discovery | 1pm PT

Mr. Magid is an author, thespian, playwright and historian. His research on the wide-ranging arc of this proclamation will help us explore its influence that continues to affect not only the indigenous peoples of this country, but all of us.



PLUS



Critical Race Theory (CRT) right wing media vilifies it, states are passing laws to ban its teaching: Join the presentation and discussion as to what this controversy is about and what is at stake for us all in its outcome.



Judge Angela Robinson (Ret.) on Critical Race Theory | 2pm PT

Judge Robinson is a Visiting Professor and a Waring and Carmen Partridge Faculty Fellow at Quinnipiac University. She teaches Evidence, and Critical Race Theory. Prior to joining the Quinnipiac faculty, she was a Connecticut Superior Court Judge for twenty years. Robinson’s work focuses on civil litigation-related subjects, and social justice subjects implicated by racial equity issues, including critical race theory, race and the law and diversity, equity and inclusion within the legal profession. UUSF Human Rights Working Group and Forum present the first of a series of conversations on US History we call, DANGEROUS TRUTHS.Join us on ZOOM Sunday, February 27 from 1 to 3 PM Pacific TimeThe Doctrine of Discovery was codified in a series of 15th Century Papal bulls, issued during the time of early explorations by the ruling European powers. In part, it called for non-Christian peoples to be invaded, captured, vanquished, subdued, reduced to perpetual slavery, and to have their possessions and property seized by Christian monarchs. To what degree does this legacy impact our history and culture up to today?Paul Magid on The Doctrine of Discovery | 1pm PTMr. Magid is an author, thespian, playwright and historian. His research on the wide-ranging arc of this proclamation will help us explore its influence that continues to affect not only the indigenous peoples of this country, but all of us.PLUSCritical Race Theory (CRT) right wing media vilifies it, states are passing laws to ban its teaching: Join the presentation and discussion as to what this controversy is about and what is at stake for us all in its outcome.Judge Angela Robinson (Ret.) on Critical Race Theory | 2pm PTJudge Robinson is a Visiting Professor and a Waring and Carmen Partridge Faculty Fellow at Quinnipiac University. She teaches Evidence, and Critical Race Theory. Prior to joining the Quinnipiac faculty, she was a Connecticut Superior Court Judge for twenty years. Robinson’s work focuses on civil litigation-related subjects, and social justice subjects implicated by racial equity issues, including critical race theory, race and the law and diversity, equity and inclusion within the legal profession. For more event information: https://www.uusf.org/hrwg

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 15th, 2022 2:59 PM