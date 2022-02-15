In Honor of the Chinese New Year, we're hanging the HATE HAS NO HOME HERE banner in San Francisco. We’ll be at the Webster Street pedestrian Walkway over Geary Blvd. from 1:30-2:30pm on Saturday, February 19th.
With the rising incidents of hate crimes against our Asian brothers and sisters, we declare San Francisco a place of LOVE.
May this year of the Tiger be a peaceful one filled with love!
Gung Hay Fat Choy!
Please join us if you're free.
And ask your friends and neighbors to join us too!
Bring your own signs if you'd like.
And, please observe COVID safety measures (masking and distancing).
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 2/19/2022
|Hate Has No Home Here
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday February 19
|Time
|1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
|Event Type
|Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|Martha Hubert
|Location Details
|We’ll be at the Webster Street pedestrian Walkway over Geary Blvd. from 1:30-2:30pm on Saturday, February 19th.
|
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 15th, 2022 2:46 PM
