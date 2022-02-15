top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Education & Student Activism
Defending Public Education, The SFUSD Bond Oversight & Cover-up With Rex Ridgeway
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Feb 15th, 2022 9:49 AM
A major cover-up is taking placed by SFUSD management about the use of bond money and the multi-million dollars of coming from Salesforce and other major corporations into the school district. Rex Ridgeway on the SFUSD Bond Oversight Committee talks about these issues.
uesf_malcom_x_students_picket_1.jpg
Poor working class schools in San Francisco have serious health and safety problems for years despite the passage of school bonds of over $800 million. This included the Buena Vista Horace Mann school. Rex Ridgeway is on the Bond Oversight Committee and in an interview he talks about the lack of oversight accountability and also the potential misuse of tens of millions of dollars from private corporations by District officials.

This interview was done on 2/7/22
Additional media:

They Don't Care About Our Safety! UESF Teachers/Students/Staff Protest Lack of Testing & Protection
https://youtu.be/sBSguJmsguI

The Arnautoff GWHS Murals, Identity Politics, Privatization & Public Education
https://youtu.be/iVF0eDdK5iw

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/4G_wbPnYnu4
SFUSD Bond Oversight Committee member Rex Ridgeway has been investigating the failure of the SFUSD District management to use the bond money properly particularly on schools that are falling about and dangerous to the health and safety of the students.
